IPL 2025 Updates| DC vs LSG: Ashutosh, Vipraj revive Capitals after early collapse in chase

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered an early collapse in their chase of 210, losing three wickets in the first two overs after Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran powered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a commanding total in their IPL 2025 opener in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
The Australian all-rounder and West Indies wicketkeeper-batter tore into DC’s attack with blistering half-centuries, propelling LSG to 209/8 in 20 overs after DC skipper Axar Patel opted to field first.
DC’s chase unraveled quickly as Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk fell for 1, and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel departed for a duck, both dismissed in Shardul Thakur’s opening over.
Tamil Nadu spinner Manimaran Siddharth, brought in as LSG’s impact substitute, struck in the next over, removing former CSK batter Sameer Rizvi for 4 to leave DC reeling at 8/3.
Axar joined South African veteran Faf du Plessis in an attempt to rebuild, but their resistance was short-lived.
DC slipped to 50/4 by the end of the powerplay after debutant mystery spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi dismissed the Capitals’ skipper for 22. Du Plessis fell soon after, bowled by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for 29, as DC crumbled to 66/5 after seven overs.
Marsh, Pooran go bersek
Marsh set the tone early, propelling LSG to 64/1 at the end of the powerplay after new DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field. Patel, who took over from Rishabh Pant as captain, faced off against his former leader, now at the helm of LSG.
Opening alongside South African Aiden Markram, Marsh wasted no time in putting Delhi’s bowlers under pressure. Markram fell for 15 to debutant spinner Vipraj Nigam, but Marsh continued the assault, racing to a 21-ball half-century with a towering six off Nigam in the seventh over.
Pooran joined the fireworks in the same over, hammering three sixes off the young spinner to announce his arrival. The pair powered LSG to 100 in just 49 balls, forging an 87-run stand before Marsh’s blitz ended at 72 off 36 deliveries, caught in the deep off Mukesh Kumar in the 12th over.
Pooran took charge from there, launching an all-out assault in the 13th over, where he smashed Tristan Stubbs for four consecutive sixes and a boundary, racing to his fifty in just 24 balls.
Meanwhile, Pant’s much-anticipated Lucknow debut ended in disappointment as he fell for a six-ball duck, miscuing a shot off Kuldeep Yadav in the 14th over.
Pooran’s carnage came to an end an over later when Mitchell Starc sent his off stump cartwheeling, ending a brutal 75-run knock off just 30 balls.
Wickets continued to tumble as Kuldeep Yadav removed Ayush Badoni for 4, while Mitchell Starc bowled Shahbaz Ahmed (9) and Ravi Bishnoi. Shardul Thakur fell for a duck via run-out.
Meanwhile, David Miller held firm at the other end, scoring a 19-ball 27 to guide LSG to 209/8 in 20 overs.
Earlier, DC skipper Patel confirmed that Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs would start, while Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc made their DC debuts. LSG named Markram, David Miller, Marsh, and Pooran as their four overseas players, with Markram and Miller making their franchise debuts. Marsh, also debuting for LSG, faced his former team.
While Pant squared off against his old side, former LSG skipper KL Rahul missed his DC debut as he awaits the birth of his child.
Since joining the league in 2022, Lucknow hold a 3-2 edge over Delhi, but their pace attack has been weakened with Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Akash Deep injured, while Mohsin Khan is ruled out for the season. Shardul Thakur steps in to reinforce the depleted bowling unit.
Delhi Capitals XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.
Lucknow Super Giants XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.