IPL 2025 Updates| DC vs LSG: Ashutosh, Vipraj revive Capitals after early collapse in chase

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered an early collapse in their chase of 210, losing three wickets in the first two overs after Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran powered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a commanding total in their IPL 2025 opener in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The Australian all-rounder and West Indies wicketkeeper-batter tore into DC’s attack with blistering half-centuries, propelling LSG to 209/8 in 20 overs after DC skipper Axar Patel opted to field first.

DC’s chase unraveled quickly as Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk fell for 1, and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel departed for a duck, both dismissed in Shardul Thakur’s opening over.

Tamil Nadu spinner Manimaran Siddharth, brought in as LSG’s impact substitute, struck in the next over, removing former CSK batter Sameer Rizvi for 4 to leave DC reeling at 8/3.

Axar joined South African veteran Faf du Plessis in an attempt to rebuild, but their resistance was short-lived.

DC slipped to 50/4 by the end of the powerplay after debutant mystery spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi dismissed the Capitals’ skipper for 22. Du Plessis fell soon after, bowled by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for 29, as DC crumbled to 66/5 after seven overs.