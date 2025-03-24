IPL 2025 Updates| DC vs LSG: Marsh, Pooran fire as Super Giants set steep 210-run chase for Capitals

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran lit up Visakhapatnam with blistering half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) set Delhi Capitals (DC) a daunting 210-run target in their IPL 2025 opener on Monday.

Marsh set the tone early, propelling LSG to 64/1 at the end of the powerplay after new DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field. Patel, who took over from Rishabh Pant as captain, faced off against his former leader, now at the helm of LSG.

Opening alongside South African Aiden Markram, Marsh wasted no time in putting Delhi’s bowlers under pressure. Markram fell for 15 to debutant spinner Vipraj Nigam, but Marsh continued the assault, racing to a 21-ball half-century with a towering six off Nigam in the seventh over.

Pooran joined the fireworks in the same over, hammering three sixes off the young spinner to announce his arrival. The pair powered LSG to 100 in just 49 balls, forging an 87-run stand before Marsh’s blitz ended at 72 off 36 deliveries, caught in the deep off Mukesh Kumar in the 12th over.

Pooran took charge from there, launching an all-out assault in the 13th over, where he smashed Tristan Stubbs for four consecutive sixes and a boundary, racing to his fifty in just 24 balls.