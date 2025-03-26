IPL 2025 Updates| RR vs KKR: Kolkata make steady start chasing 152 after bowlers dismantle Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a steady start in their chase of 152 after their bowlers dismantled Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL clash in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the Royals got off to a solid start but faltered to 151/9 as Kolkata’s bowlers took control. Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali set the tone after the powerplay before the pacers tightened the screws, striking at regular intervals to stifle any momentum RR tried to build.

Chasing 152, Moeen Ali, stepping in for the injured Sunil Narine, opened alongside Quinton de Kock as the duo navigated the powerplay cautiously. de Kock took charge, finding the gaps with ease, while Moeen struggled to get going, managing just 5 off 12 balls.

Just as KKR looked set for a smooth chase, disaster struck off the first ball after the powerplay. A miscommunication between the openers saw Moeen stranded mid-pitch, as RR pounced to complete a sharp run-out, breaking the stand at 40/1.

Skipper Rahane stepped in to steady the innings as de Kock kept the scoreboard ticking.