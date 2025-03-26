'Most improved batsman': Ganguly impressed with Shreyas after match-winning heroics for PBKS

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer is the most "improved" batter in the past year and appears to be "ready" for all formats.

Shreyas has rediscovered himself after being dropped from BCCI's central contract list for 2023-24. He returned to India's domestic setup, put in the hard yards and returned to international cricket with a new air of swagger.

After ending India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign as the nation's leading run-scorer, Shreyas relished his purple patch of form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

He paved the way for his side's success against the Gujarat Titans on opposition turf with a blistering 97* in the first innings. Throughout his stellar display, Shreyas indicated that his prime nemesis, considered a short-length delivery, has now turned into a boon for him.

The former BCCI president expressed his delight after seeing a new version of the 30-year-old and wrote on X, "Shreyas iyer the most improved batsman in last 1 yr .. ready for all formats. Great to see his improvement after a few issues on length."