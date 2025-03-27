IPL 2025: LSG win toss, opt to bowl against SRH

HYDERABAD: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

LSG made one change, bringing in fit-again Avesh Khan in place of Shahbaz Ahmed.

SRH are unchanged.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have clashed four times in IPL history, with LSG winning three matches and SRH securing just one victory.

Teams

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.