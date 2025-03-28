IPL 2025 | RCB vs CSK: CSK lose another big wicket as Rachin falls; RCB tighten grip

Chennai Super Kings’ chase takes another massive blow as Rachin Ravindra, their highest scorer so far, is dismissed by Yash Dayal. The left-arm pacer kept it simple, delivering a full ball close to the stumps.

Ravindra, looking to force the ball square, only managed an inside edge onto his pad, and the ball trickled back onto the stumps. With that, his fighting knock of 41 off 31 balls, which included five boundaries, comes to an end.

This wicket leaves CSK in deep trouble at 95/5 after 13 overs, needing 111 runs from just 38 balls. Ravindra had been CSK’s main hope, holding the innings together after early collapses, and his dismissal further strengthens RCB’s grip on the match. Shivam Dube, now joined by Ravindra Jadeja, will have to do something special to turn this chase around.

The Match So Far

The evening began with Chennai Super Kings winning the toss and electing to bowl first at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, aiming to end their 17-year winless streak at Chepauk, got off to a brisk start with Phil Salt playing an attacking knock of 32 off 16 balls.

However, Noor Ahmad struck early, deceiving Salt with a well-disguised googly that led to a sharp stumping by MS Dhoni in the fifth over.

Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed soon after in the seventh over, caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling. Virat Kohli, who needed 58 runs to become the first Indian to reach 13,000 T20 runs, struggled to find fluency and was dismissed for 31 off 30 balls, caught by Rachin Ravindra at deep midwicket off Noor Ahmad.

RCB looked set for a strong total at 119/3 after 13 overs, but lost momentum when Liam Livingstone was bowled by Noor Ahmad in the 15th over.

Rajat Patidar brought stability with a 50 off 30 balls, but his dismissal in the 18th over stalled RCB’s final push. Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran kept things tight in the death overs, restricting RCB to 196/7.

Chasing 197, CSK suffered early setbacks as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rahul Tripathi in the second over, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was caught behind in the same spell.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar then removed Deepak Hooda in the fifth over, with a brilliant review confirming an edge. CSK finished the powerplay at 30/3, their lowest this season.

Liam Livingstone struck in the eighth over, dismissing Sam Curran for a low score as Krunal Pandya held onto a simple catch at long-on. At 52/4, CSK were in dire need of a partnership, and Rachin Ravindra stepped up, playing fluently to score 41 off 31 balls.

He kept CSK in the game, building a crucial stand with Shivam Dube. However, just as the required rate started climbing, Yash Dayal’s timely breakthrough ended his stay, leaving CSK five down and requiring over 14 runs per over.