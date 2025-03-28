IPL 2025 | RCB vs CSK: Kohli dismissed after sluggish knock as Bengaluru lose three crucial wickets

Matheesha Pathirana strikes again! Krunal Pandya is dismissed, and RCB are now 177/7 in 18.4 overs against CSK at Chepauk. CSK bowlers have been relentless, picking up wickets at crucial intervals to keep RCB from accelerating in the death overs.

Earlier, Rajat Patidar reached his half-century in 30 balls before being dismissed, leaving RCB struggling to build momentum. Liam Livingstone fell at 15.3 overs, bowled by Noor Ahmad, who has been a game-changer with three wickets.

RCB started their innings with high hopes, as Virat Kohli needed 58 runs to become the first Indian cricketer to reach 13,000 T20 runs. However, he managed only 31 off 30 balls before flicking a Noor Ahmad delivery to Rachin Ravindra at deep midwicket.

CSK dominated the powerplay, removing both Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal early. Salt, who looked dangerous with 32 off 16 balls, was out to a lightning-fast stumping by MS Dhoni off Noor Ahmad’s googly. Ashwin then struck in the seventh over, dismissing Padikkal with a catch by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Now, with just eight balls remaining, can RCB push past 190, or will CSK wrap up the innings quickly?

Current Score:

RCB 176/6 (18.1) vs CSK

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings:

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.