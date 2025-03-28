IPL 2025 | RCB vs CSK: Super Kings opt to bowl first; Kohli eyes 13,000-run milestone

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have put Kohli and company to bat the innings at CSK's home ground at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to end their 17-year winless streak at Chepauk.

RCB star batter Virat Kohli is just 55 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to reach the historic 13,000-run milestone in T20 cricket.

Both teams started their IPL campaign with a win at their oppositions' home grounds. While CSK beat Mumbai Indians at their fortress, RCB won the season's inaugural game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal