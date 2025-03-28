Playing against Virat Kohli makes every clash more exciting: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Speaking exclusively on JioStar’s "Star Nahi Far" initiative, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his excitement about facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and competing against cricketing legend Virat Kohli.

"I'm really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) taking over as captain. When I heard that Rajat was captaining RCB, I sent him a message and wished him good luck. We've been friends for a long time and know each other well. RCB has always been a strong team and has consistently performed well every year," he said.

"Whenever Virat Kohli is on the opposition side, the clash becomes even more exciting. He has been performing consistently for RCB and the country for years. Matches against RCB are always intense, and after facing Mumbai Indians, this is the clash we look forward to," Gaikwad added.

Get ready for a thrilling showdown this Friday as arch-rivals RCB take on CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.