IPL 2025 | GT vs MI: Hardik-led Mumbai wins toss, opts to bowl first

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and decided to bat against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium as both the teams look for their first win this IPL season.

MI lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings while GT fell short in their high-scoring contest against the Punjab Kings.

The match will mark the return of MI skipper Hardik Pandya coming back from a one-game ban.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna