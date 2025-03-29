IPL 2025 Live | Gujarat Titans outclass Mumbai Indians with a 36-run victory in Ahmedabad

Titans make the most of a blistering start

Sent in to bat first, GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan started steadily, reaching 31/0 in four overs. The momentum swung in their favour in the next couple of overs as Mumbai’s bowlers struggled.

Hardik Pandya introduced Mujeeb Ur Rehman in the fifth over, but the Afghan spinner was taken for 15 runs. Deepak Chahar suffered worse in the following over, conceding 20 runs, with sloppy fielding adding to MI’s woes.

At the end of the powerplay, GT had soared to 66/0. Mumbai Indians, however, clawed their way back as Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner bowled two tight overs with no boundaries.

The increasing pressure saw Shubman Gill mistime a pull shot straight to deep square leg in the ninth over, departing for 38 off 27 balls.

Jos Buttler, promoted up the order, took 21 balls before he finally broke the shackles, smashing Santner for a six and four off successive deliveries. At 92/1 after 10 overs, GT looked well-placed for a massive score.

The second half of the innings saw Sai Sudharsan continue anchoring as he reached his fifty off 33 balls in the 15th over.

He found a reliable partner in Shahrukh Khan, but after launching Hardik Pandya for a six over deep square leg, Shahrukh fell for 9 off 6 balls, giving Hardik his second wicket of the night. The Titans were still in a strong position at 151/3 in 16 overs with Rahul Tewatia yet to bat.

Young Satyanarayana Raju bore the brunt of GT’s late hitting, conceding 19 runs in an over, including sixes from Sudharsan and Sherfane Rutherford.

However, Mumbai pulled things back immediately as Trent Boult delivered a superb 17th over, conceding just three runs and trapping Sudharsan leg before wicket off the last ball for 63 off 41 balls.

Drama unfolded in the penultimate over as Rahul Tewatia was run out at the non-striker’s end without facing a ball. Rutherford then holed out for 18 off 10, caught at long-off by Santner.

Kagiso Rabada’s only six in the 19th over helped GT reach 196/8, but they would have been disappointed not to breach the 200-mark after their strong start.