IPL 2025 | KKR opt to bat against RR in must-win Eden clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and chose to bat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 clash at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Rain could interrupt play, as the latest forecast predicts a high chance of showers during the match.

While RR are already out of the playoff race, KKR are fighting to stay in contention.

Having won just four of their ten matches, KKR sit seventh on the table with nine points. RR, meanwhile, have managed only three wins from 11 games and have six points.

With four league matches left, KKR must win all of them to keep their hopes alive. Even then, their qualification will depend on results of other teams.

Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

Impact players:

KKR: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

