IPL

IPL 2025 | Early blows derail RR’s chase against KKR

With four wins from ten matches, KKR sit seventh with nine points, while RR have managed just three wins in 11 games and have six points.
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi bowled by Vaibhav Arora, second from right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajashtan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Sunday, May 4, 2025.
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi bowled by Vaibhav Arora, second from right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajashtan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Sunday, May 4, 2025.(Photo | AP)
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered early setbacks in their chase of 207 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens.

Teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for just 4, while Kunal Singh Rathore fell for a duck, leaving RR reeling at 8 for 2 within the first two overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Riyan Parag are at the crease, looking to steady the innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a commanding 206 for 4 in their IPL 2025 clash against a struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens.

After being promoted up the order, Andre Russell smashing an unbeaten 57 off just 25 balls to propel KKR in the later stages of the innings.

His explosive finish came after useful contributions from skipper Ajinkya Rahane, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

KKR got off to a flying start despite an early setback, with Sunil Narine falling in the second over to uncapped pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak.

However, the hosts recovered swiftly, maintaining momentum through the middle overs.

RR captain Riyan Parag chipped in with a wicket but was unable to stem the flow of runs.

KKR had opted to bat after winning the toss.

Rain could interrupt play, as the latest forecast predicts a high chance of showers during the match.

While RR are already out of the playoff race, KKR are fighting to stay in contention.

Having won just four of their ten matches, KKR sit seventh on the table with nine points. RR, meanwhile, have managed only three wins from 11 games and have six points.

With four league matches left, KKR must win all of them to keep their hopes alive. Even then, their qualification will depend on results of other teams.

Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

Impact players:

KKR: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

RR: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight riders
KKR
KKR vs RR
RR
IPL 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com