IPL 2025 | Early blows derail RR’s chase against KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a commanding 206 for 4 in their IPL 2025 clash against a struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens.

After being promoted up the order, Andre Russell smashing an unbeaten 57 off just 25 balls to propel KKR in the later stages of the innings.

His explosive finish came after useful contributions from skipper Ajinkya Rahane, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

KKR got off to a flying start despite an early setback, with Sunil Narine falling in the second over to uncapped pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak.

However, the hosts recovered swiftly, maintaining momentum through the middle overs.

RR captain Riyan Parag chipped in with a wicket but was unable to stem the flow of runs.

KKR had opted to bat after winning the toss.