IPL 2025 | Cummins triple strike stuns DC after SRH opt to bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins struck thrice to leave Delhi Capitals tottering at 15/3 in their IPL clash in Hyderabad on Monday.

He removed Karun Nair for a golden duck off the very first ball of the innings, caught behind by wicket keeper Ishan Kishan.

Off the first ball of his second over, he had Faf du Plessis also nicking one to the keeper for three.

That was not all. Cummins struck again off the first ball of his third over to send back Abhishek Porel for eight -- and again it was Kishan who took the catch.