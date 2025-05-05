IPL 2025 | Cummins triple strike stuns DC after SRH opt to bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins struck thrice to leave Delhi Capitals tottering at 15/3 in their IPL clash in Hyderabad on Monday.
He removed Karun Nair for a golden duck off the very first ball of the innings, caught behind by wicket keeper Ishan Kishan.
Off the first ball of his second over, he had Faf du Plessis also nicking one to the keeper for three.
That was not all. Cummins struck again off the first ball of his third over to send back Abhishek Porel for eight -- and again it was Kishan who took the catch.
SRH won the toss and opted to bowl against DC in the 55th match of the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
“We haven’t had a complete game yet. Need to get the basics right. Support has been amazing, but we haven’t had the results here,” says Pat Cummins.
“We would have bowled first as well. We are at the last phase of the tournament and we know we have to win matches. All players have contributed but we need to carry the momentum when we do well. We are going with the same combination,” says Axar Patel
SRH, who are ninth on the points table and are still mathematically in the playoff contention, will look to give it their all to keep the hopes alive.
For the Delhi side, currently at the fifth position on the points table, the win will have massive playoff implications after they just won two of their last six matches.
Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Sunrises Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat