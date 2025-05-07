IPL 2025 | KKR chose to bat first against CSK in crucial Eden Gardens clash

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.

With KKR needing a win to stay in the playoff race, Rahane said his decision was backed by recent form. “We’ve won the last two games batting first, so we’ll stick with that approach,” the skipper said at the toss.

KKR, who are playing their last league game at home this season, will be without their marquee signing Venkatesh Iyer. The Rs 23.75 crore all-rounder misses out due to stitches on his hand, paving the way for veteran Manish Pandey to return to the XI. This change is likely to push Andre Russell higher up the batting order once again.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, already eliminated from playoff contention, have made two notable changes. Urvil Patel replaces Shaik Rasheed and is expected to open the batting alongside the returning Devon Conway.

Surprisingly, star all-rounder Sam Curran has been left out of the XI, with Conway’s inclusion strengthening the top order. CSK’s Ayush Mhatre will likely come in at No. 3, while Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni will anchor the middle order.

This could potentially be MS Dhoni’s final appearance at Eden Gardens, adding an emotional edge for fans of the legendary captain.