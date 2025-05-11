BCCI holds meeting on May 11 to discuss IPL resumption after India-Pakistan ceasefire

NEW DELHI: India cricket board officials were reported to be meeting Sunday to discuss a quick resumption of the IPL, following India and Pakistan agreeing a ceasefire in their deadly border conflict.

The Board was forced to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, with 16 matches remaining, as the India-Pakistan border conflict threatened to grow into a full-blown war following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor.

"The war has stopped. In the new situation BCCI office bearers, officials and IPL Governing Council, will discuss the matter on Sunday and take a call. We will see which can be the best schedule to complete the tournament," Shukla told PTI Videos.

It was being speculated that the League could be moved to Southern Indian cities Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad but Shukla said such an option was perhaps relevant in the scenario of a continued military conflict.

"That was an option when war was going on. There are many options which have been discussed. The ceasefire has just been announced, give some time to us, we will discuss and then only a decision will be taken," Shukla said.