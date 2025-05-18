Shreyas Iyer 2.0 in full control

CHENNAI: Shortly after Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings on April 30 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Ricky Ponting, the head coach of the winning team, was posed a series of questions about Shreyas Iyer's batting. And with good reason.

Right from the beginning of the season, Iyer had taken everyone by storm, dispatching bowlers, pacers in particular, all across the park. What made many sit up and take notice was how still and in zone Iyer was while taking on fast bowlers, especially when they bowl short at him. While his overall strike rate of 174.7 is the best he has had in ten years of IPL, Iyer smashed fast bowlers at 186.27 — 285 off the 435 runs he has made in 12 games came against pace.

So it was no wonder when Ponting was asked if he had worked with Iyer in this regard. The Australian, beaming with pride, gave a straight answer. "I’ve had nothing to do with that," Ponting had said, before going into detail on his observations. "You guys will see how his stance has evolved. He's opened his stance up a little bit. He's getting his right eye around more to the release point of the ball. And with his shoulders being open, he's being able to create some more access to the ball when the ball is back in towards his body. So that's stuff that he's all worked out himself.

"And we're still working on it pretty much every day. There are little things that he needs to do. Because it is such a drastic move that he's done. He's got to make sure that everything is in the right position and all his movements are syncing up really well," he added.

While Iyer kicked off the season with a sensational 97 against Gujarat Titans, making everyone go 'wow', the signs were there even before during the home ODI series against England in February. Iyer — back in the Indian team after a long gap — made the most of the last minute opportunity, thanks to Virat Kohli's sore knee, with a counter-attacking fifty. He followed it up with another half-century in Ahmedabad before playing a crucial role in India's title-winning Champions Trophy campaign.

Unlike the past, Iyer had put away the forward press, his stance had been tweaked and the Mumbai batter held his shape against fast bowlers while making use of the crease. These are some of the many things Iyer had worked on along with his long-time coach and confidante Pravin Amre. They knew runs were never an issue. Iyer, after all, was one of the star performers for India during the 2023 ODI World Cup.