IPL 2025 | Punjab Kings crush LSG in record-breaking thriller to climb to second spot in playoff race

Punjab Kings (PBKS) inch close to playoff qualification as they rise to the second spot on the points table after a crushing 37-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

LSG fell short off the massive 236-run chase and ended their innings at 199-7 in the 236-run chase with a valiant knock from Ayush Badoni (74 off 40) and Abdul Samad (45 off 24). It was also the highest-ever aggregate (435) in a T20 match at this venue.

After 14 overs, Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad attempted to steady the innings. However, with the required run rate soaring to 18.5, the pressure continued to mount on the chasing side.

The Lucknow side suffered a batting collapse as Arshdeep Singh’s three key wickets set the tone for Punjab's dominant bowling performance. The dreams of chasing the mammoth 237 began to slip out of reach as PBKS bowlers tighten their grip on the contest.

Arshdeep's phenomenal bowling, dismissing Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, before the powerplay ended, paved the way for Azmatullah Omarzai, who added to Lucknow's woes dismissing skipper Rishabh Pant and David Miller. The bowling duo left Lucknow's batting lineup in disarray. Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal added a wicket each, dismissing Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni, respectively.