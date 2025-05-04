IPL 2025 | Punjab Kings crush LSG in record-breaking thriller to climb to second spot in playoff race

Punjab Kings (PBKS) inch close to playoff qualification as they rise to the second spot on the points table after a crushing 37-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.
LSG fell short off the massive 236-run chase and ended their innings at 199-7 in the 236-run chase with a valiant knock from Ayush Badoni (74 off 40) and Abdul Samad (45 off 24). It was also the highest-ever aggregate (435) in a T20 match at this venue.
After 14 overs, Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad attempted to steady the innings. However, with the required run rate soaring to 18.5, the pressure continued to mount on the chasing side.
The Lucknow side suffered a batting collapse as Arshdeep Singh’s three key wickets set the tone for Punjab's dominant bowling performance. The dreams of chasing the mammoth 237 began to slip out of reach as PBKS bowlers tighten their grip on the contest.
Arshdeep's phenomenal bowling, dismissing Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, before the powerplay ended, paved the way for Azmatullah Omarzai, who added to Lucknow's woes dismissing skipper Rishabh Pant and David Miller. The bowling duo left Lucknow's batting lineup in disarray. Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal added a wicket each, dismissing Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni, respectively.
Punjab Kings' innings
Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh ended Punjab's innings at a monumental 236/5, their highest total against LSG ever, after being spearheaded by Prabhsimram Singh knocking an impressive 91 runs of 48 balls.
After losing the early wickets of Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglish, Shreyas Iyer joined Prabhsimran Singh, and the duo put up a partnership of 78 runs. The vital partnership took Punjab to 122/2 in 12 overs.
Iyer and Singh's partnership was broken by Digvesh Singh, who struck with just his second delivery. His carrom ball on the off stump tempted Iyer into an attempted lofted shot over mid-off, but the ball caught the top edge and sailed into the hands of Mayank Yadav for a simple catch. Iyer departed for a brisk 45 off 25 deliveries.
The following batters kept the momentum flowing with Prabhsimran and Shashank propelling towards the huge total.
Josh Inglis fell to a clever back-of-a-length delivery from Akash Singh. Mistiming a pull shot, Inglis sent the ball to David Miller at deep midwicket, who held on just inside the boundary. He was dismissed for 30 off 14 balls.
Akash Singh also removed Arya with a well-directed delivery that found Mayank Yadav at deep point, who completed a straightforward catch.
Toss
LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.
"Would have bowled first as well. The wicket was covered for a while and it was pouring yesterday and the day before. It was under the sheets and you know the moisture it adopts to. The grass is thicker. I don't want to predict how the wicket is going to be. We are up for the competition," PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer said.
Punjab Kings will look to boost their playoff run. The Iyer-led side has won six of their last 10 matches. Lucknow on the other hand, with five off 10 matches, will also look to boost their chances of playoff qualification.
Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(c/wk), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh