IPL 2020, KKR vs RR preview: Rejuvenated Rajasthan looks to get the better of Kolkata in this do or die game

By winning two of the last three matches, Steve Smith & Co have found the momentum and put themselves in contention.

Published: 01st November 2020 01:57 PM

Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's a do-or-die game for both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who meet in Dubai on Sunday with a hope to seal the playoffs spot. Both teams are on 12 points after 13 matches, with Rajasthan placed sixth with better net run rate.

Even a victory might not confirm their berths, as they need to depend on other results to go their way, starting with the Kings XI Punjab-Chennai Super Kings tie in Sunday's first match. If Punjab, who are placed fifth with 12 points, post a win, things could get dicey as they will have a superior net run-rate
to qualify.

By winning two of the last three matches, Steve Smith & Co have found the momentum and put themselves in contention. With Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes firing, Rajasthan look to be a better team with the bat. In the last two matches, they chased down the targets of 186 and 196 with Sanju and Stokes being the major contributors.

After scoring 101 in the five matches, the all-rounder found his mojo back as he hit an unbeaten century and a fifty in the last two games. Likewise, Sanju scored 54 not out and 48 after going silent midway through the tournament. Smith has hit some important runs and Jos Buttler is playing the role of a finisher. On the bowling front, England pacer Jofra Archer has taken the most of the responsibility.

ALSO READ: Stokes feels race for final four will go down to the wire

On the other hand, Kolkata have struggled for consistency, winning two of the last five matches. Barring off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy — he is the only player in top 20 wicket-takers this IPL — and Sunil Narine, others have not had noteworthy performances. If the mystery spinner manages to hold his own
against the likes of Stokes, Samson, Smith and Jos Buttler, Kolkata’s hopes of a win will get a boost.

However, there has not been much support from the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who have failed to stand up to the challenge when it mattered. Pat Cummins has not been at his best too, picking up just eight wickets from 13 matches. In the batting department, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill are in form.

As far as qualification scenario goes, Kolkata need Punjab to lose their contest against Chennai and Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose to Mumbai. They will finish with 14 points and can qualify without net run rate coming into play. But a defeat means they are eliminated.

For Rajasthan also, both Punjab and Hyderabad must be at the receiving end given that they win the Sunday's contest.

