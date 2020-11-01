One-day quarantine for BCCI’s IPL final entourage

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: State association representatives invited by BCCI to the IPL final in Dubai will have a oneday quarantine instead of six that the players and others had to undergo when they reached the UAE before the start of the tournament. One from each of the 34 state associations are scheduled to be there at BCCI’s expense from November 8-10. Their quarantine period is shorter because they won’t be part of the bio-bubble and will only be in Dubai and not travel to Abu Dhabi.

Going to Abu Dhabi still involves a quarantine period of 14 days. But if a person from India goes to Dubai, he or she needs a negative Covid-19 test done 96 hours before departure. And, he or she has to undergo another Covid-19 test on arrival at the Dubai airport. From the airport, passengers are shifted to hotels. On returning a negative report, they are free to go out after 24 hours. The IPL final is on November 10. The same rule applies to BCCI officials, who are scheduled to land in Dubai on November 3.

They will be there for IPL play-off ties and the Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from November 4-9. President Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and joint-secretary Jayesh George are the office- bearers travelling. When they went to the UAE after the start of the IPL in September, all four had to stay in hotel quarantine for six days. Due to safety and cost factors, BCCI has invited only one person from each state association. Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin will be among those going to Dubai.

They will be there for just the final in Dubai and not enter the bio-bubble created for teams, match officials and others. The Eliminator (November 6) and Qualifier 2 (November 8) are in Abu Dhabi. It is assumed that BCCI officials will not go to Abu Dhabi for these games. Ganguly & Co can use this as an opportunity to have an informal meeting with the state association representatives, since they have not met in a long time. The BCCI’s annual general meeting is expected in late November or December. Before that, this will be a platform for preliminary discussions on Ranji Trophy format and other matters.