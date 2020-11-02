IPL 2020: Top-two finish at stake for RCB and Delhi Capitals

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the end it comes down to this: win and net run-rate. Given Sunrisers Hyderabad have the fate of qualifying for the play-offs in their own hands, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take the field in Abu Dhabi on Monday well aware of what their need is.

For starters, both can still go through irrespective of the result, thanks to what happened with Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Since they don't have a better run-rate, Delhi and Bangalore can still make it to the play-offs if they don't lose by a big margin.

A win will ensure one of them finishes in the second spot and thereby, get two shots to make it to the final. Both have 14 points from 13 matches.

But before we get to all that, Delhi and Bangalore shouldn't have been in this place given how good they began. In fact, both teams were on course to make the play-offs well in advance, but of late, their form has dipped so much so that, it is hard to say which is the inform side.

Top of the table in the mid-October, Delhi have lost four matches in a row. And each of it has been worse than the previous one that it won't be surprising if Delhi fail to make it to the play-offs.

It is almost a huge fall for a side that only a two weeks back was spoken about as a team of the tournament, thanks to the depth it had. That stunning last-over win against Chennai Super Kings seems long time ago as Delhi suddenly have too many holes in their line-up.

Their opening combination hasn't lasted more than an over in the last three matches as Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane have failed to give support to Shikhar Dhawan at the top. With their middle-order also struggling, they cut a sorry figure, totally different to the side that looked unbeatable.

It is not just Delhi who don't have momentum by their side. Their opponents Bangalore are coming into Monday's fixture on the back of suffering three losses in a row. A team that looked to be clicking together is suddenly looking for answers.

Like Delhi, their issue starts at the top. Even though the young Devdutt Padikkal has been amongst runs, Aaron Finch failed to find runs in the opportunities he got, meaning Bangalore are now punting with Josh Phillippe.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have scored runs, but haven't displayed the red-hot form, one usually expects from them.

In a match, where both teams cannot afford to lose big, they might be bit more cautious in their approach. Win or lose, the suspense of identifying the teams in the play-offs will end only on Tuesday evening.