STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020: Top-two finish at stake for RCB and Delhi Capitals

A win will ensure one of them finishes in the second spot and thereby, get two shots to make it to the final. Both have 14 points from 13 matches.

Published: 02nd November 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the end it comes down to this: win and net run-rate. Given Sunrisers Hyderabad have the fate of qualifying for the play-offs in their own hands, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take the field in Abu Dhabi on Monday well aware of what their need is.

For starters, both can still go through irrespective of the result, thanks to what happened with Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Since they don't have a better run-rate, Delhi and Bangalore can still make it to the play-offs if they don't lose by a big margin.

A win will ensure one of them finishes in the second spot and thereby, get two shots to make it to the final. Both have 14 points from 13 matches.

But before we get to all that, Delhi and Bangalore shouldn't have been in this place given how good they began. In fact, both teams were on course to make the play-offs well in advance, but of late, their form has dipped so much so that, it is hard to say which is the inform side.

Top of the table in the mid-October, Delhi have lost four matches in a row. And each of it has been worse than the previous one that it won't be surprising if Delhi fail to make it to the play-offs. 

It is almost a huge fall for a side that only a two weeks back was spoken about as a team of the tournament, thanks to the depth it had. That stunning last-over win against Chennai Super Kings seems long time ago as Delhi suddenly have too many holes in their line-up.

Their opening combination hasn't lasted more than an over in the last three matches as Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane have failed to give support to Shikhar Dhawan at the top. With their middle-order also struggling, they cut a sorry figure, totally different to the side that looked unbeatable.

It is not just Delhi who don't have momentum by their side. Their opponents Bangalore are coming into Monday's fixture on the back of suffering three losses in a row. A team that looked to be clicking together is suddenly looking for answers.

Like Delhi, their issue starts at the top. Even though the young Devdutt Padikkal has been amongst runs, Aaron Finch failed to find runs in the opportunities he got, meaning Bangalore are now punting with Josh Phillippe.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have scored runs, but haven't displayed the red-hot form, one usually expects from them.

In a match, where both teams cannot afford to lose big, they might be bit more cautious in their approach. Win or lose, the suspense of identifying the teams in the play-offs will end only on Tuesday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp