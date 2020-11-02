STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

T20 Challenge on, but challenges remain for women's cricket

There is an excitement in the air for women as they will step on to the field for the first time in eight months.

Published: 02nd November 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur (File | PTI)

Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur (File | PTI)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Something is better than nothing. For Indian women's cricketers, the upcoming T20 Challenge — scheduled to be held in Sharjah from November 4 to 9 — is similar to that saying.

There is an excitement in the air for women as they will step on to the field for the first time in eight months.

Though BCCI should be credited for staging a four-match tournament amidst the uncertainty these matches seem like an afterthought.

The 30 Indian players along with support staff quarantined in Mumbai for nine days before undergoing mandatory six-day isolation in Dubai. But it was all for four matches including the final — all teams will play two matches each. Many players resumed practice individually during the lockdown. But for an event of this level, there was never a conditioning camp with coaches and support staff. 

In Dubai, all they got was three-four training sessions ahead of the tournament. Considering that BCCI and players went through the hassle of flying to another country, more matches would have done no harm.  

"During the bleak situation, this is definitely a positive step," says former India captain Purnima Rau. 

"Women usually play five-eight games to be selected to play at a higher level. The domestic cricket has always been like this, but now it has improved a bit. In general, women's cricket has always got fewer matches and then, you have to prove it in those matches."

It is worth appreciating the BCCI for what it has done. Instead of creating a women's IPL straightaway, what began as a one-off exhibition match in 2018 has expanded to a three-team tournament. It has on board a multi-billion enterprise like Reliance Jio as official title sponsor for the event this year.

However, haphazard planning meant the event coincided with the Women's Big Bash League in Australia, creating a rift between the two boards. It should be noted that in women's cricket, there are not many T20 leagues to look forward to. 

At least three Indians were to play this WBBL but they had to miss it because of this tournament. Having this in November also meant the foreign stars who took part in it in the previous edition — Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Nat Sciver, Stafanie Taylor to name a few — won't be playing this time because of their WBBL commitments. 

The IPL had shown that sharing a dressing room with the best in business can do a world of good for youngsters. Better scheduling would ensure Indian women weren't denied that chance.

Purnima, the former India selector, feels there is still light at the end of the tunnel with the continuity of the event. 

"BCCI has done its best. To have a tournament in a bio-bubble, it's not a joke. The fact that game is on and they have tried to pull it back on track is important and that matches are going
without a hitch is paramount," she added.

The pandemic may have halted the momentum generated by Harmanpreet Kaur & Co during the T20 World Cup in February. But four matches being telecast during IPL is still a boost. It is now up to BCCI to take steps to ensure Indian women's cricket is not stagnant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women's T20 Challenge BCCI IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League 2020 Indian Premier League
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp