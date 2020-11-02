T20 Challenge on, but challenges remain for women's cricket

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Something is better than nothing. For Indian women's cricketers, the upcoming T20 Challenge — scheduled to be held in Sharjah from November 4 to 9 — is similar to that saying.

There is an excitement in the air for women as they will step on to the field for the first time in eight months.

Though BCCI should be credited for staging a four-match tournament amidst the uncertainty these matches seem like an afterthought.

The 30 Indian players along with support staff quarantined in Mumbai for nine days before undergoing mandatory six-day isolation in Dubai. But it was all for four matches including the final — all teams will play two matches each. Many players resumed practice individually during the lockdown. But for an event of this level, there was never a conditioning camp with coaches and support staff.

In Dubai, all they got was three-four training sessions ahead of the tournament. Considering that BCCI and players went through the hassle of flying to another country, more matches would have done no harm.

"During the bleak situation, this is definitely a positive step," says former India captain Purnima Rau.

"Women usually play five-eight games to be selected to play at a higher level. The domestic cricket has always been like this, but now it has improved a bit. In general, women's cricket has always got fewer matches and then, you have to prove it in those matches."

It is worth appreciating the BCCI for what it has done. Instead of creating a women's IPL straightaway, what began as a one-off exhibition match in 2018 has expanded to a three-team tournament. It has on board a multi-billion enterprise like Reliance Jio as official title sponsor for the event this year.

However, haphazard planning meant the event coincided with the Women's Big Bash League in Australia, creating a rift between the two boards. It should be noted that in women's cricket, there are not many T20 leagues to look forward to.

At least three Indians were to play this WBBL but they had to miss it because of this tournament. Having this in November also meant the foreign stars who took part in it in the previous edition — Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Nat Sciver, Stafanie Taylor to name a few — won't be playing this time because of their WBBL commitments.

The IPL had shown that sharing a dressing room with the best in business can do a world of good for youngsters. Better scheduling would ensure Indian women weren't denied that chance.

Purnima, the former India selector, feels there is still light at the end of the tunnel with the continuity of the event.

"BCCI has done its best. To have a tournament in a bio-bubble, it's not a joke. The fact that game is on and they have tried to pull it back on track is important and that matches are going

without a hitch is paramount," she added.

The pandemic may have halted the momentum generated by Harmanpreet Kaur & Co during the T20 World Cup in February. But four matches being telecast during IPL is still a boost. It is now up to BCCI to take steps to ensure Indian women's cricket is not stagnant.