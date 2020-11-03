STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: 'Fit and fine' Rohit returns to lead Mumbai against SRH despite fitness concerns

According to Mumbai Indians' team management, Rohit suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18.

Published: 03rd November 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 01:33 AM

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If there is one way of knowing IPL is sometimes more important than international cricket, it was on display in Sharjah on Tuesday. 

Not named in the India squads for the Australia tour because of a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He had missed four games, starting with one on October 23. The Indian teams were selected on October 26.

Hours before Tuesday’s match, a comment on Rohit by Sourav Ganguly was doing the rounds. 

“You don’t want him to get injured again. He has a hamstring tear and it will get ruptured again. It will then get longer for him to come back... But yes, there are people working with him. Rohit knows he has got a long career ahead and it’s not just this IPL or next series for him,” the BCCI president was quoted as saying.

If Rohit’s condition was so bad on October 26 that he couldn’t be picked for a series starting on November 27, how did he become fit on November 3?

If BCCI wants the best players for Australia, why was Rohit allowed to play IPL instead of recuperating? What happens if he aggravates the injury? 

What example is BCCI setting by letting a centrally contracted player to be governed by his IPL team rather than sending him to its own rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru? There are no answers.

In 2011, a half-fit Virender Sehwag played IPL, which ruled him out of the first two Tests of the subsequent series in England.

Difference between that and this is, a former India captain is heading BCCI now. He knows the value of international cricket and importance of injury management. 

If a precedent is set despite Ganguly being at the helm, who knows how many more IPL teams will start doing the same.

