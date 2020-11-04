'Mystery spinner' Varun Chakravarthy ready to pounce on bounce during Australia tour

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Varun Chakravarthy is one of the few cricketers who has seen his fortunes change completely in a matter of weeks. From being an uncertain starter in the Kolkata Knight Riders XI, he is in the Indian T20 team for the Australia tour, following impressive performances in the IPL.

A five-for against Delhi Capitals and the manner in which he castled MS Dhoni made the selectors take notice. They realised he has the potential to do well at the international level.

Talking to The New Indian Express just before leaving for the UAE to prepare for the IPL, Varun was not sure if he would get a game. Once the tournament started, he was warming the bench. But he was hopeful that one opportunity could come his way. When it did, the spinner from Tamil Nadu did not let the chance go. Control and ability to bowl confidently against the top-order of various teams without getting rattled set him apart.

In his short career at the senior level, Varun has acquired the label of 'mystery spinner'. People compare him with Sunil Narine. He believes he has his own strengths.

"My strength is the bounce I get on delivering the ball and the sideways movement. I can spin the ball both ways. A sports scientist told me that my deliveries bounce four inches more than normal spinners. I feel that is my strength,'' Varun told Express from the UAE.

ALSO READ: From title favourites to IPL's whipping boys: The unravelling of CSK in 2020

"I didn't expect the India call-up. I came to know about it after the Bangalore game. I am very delighted and happy. I went through a lot in the last few years. Had a poor start to the IPL, nursed injuries. But I never gave up. I had belief I would do well and it was a matter of time. During that phase, I enjoyed the support of everyone close to me. Plus, I worked hard at the KKR academy and that came in handy," he said.

After the second game against Chennai, the 29-year-old was seen talking to Dhoni. What transpired between the two? "Dhoni sir told me I should stick to my strength and bowl on the sticks (wickets). He said, 'You are doing well, have faith and back yourself'," revealed Varun.

International cricket is a different ball game. How is he going to handle it? "I have faith in my process and try to give 100 per cent in every game. I don't mind the results. I know if I keep working hard, I will be able to deliver."

He knows it's not going to be easy as Australia is an experienced and professional team, difficult to beat in their backyard. "Australia is a big team. I have my own process in the back of my mind. If I keep following that, I will bowl well there," he says.