STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

'Mystery spinner' Varun Chakravarthy ready to pounce on bounce during Australia tour

In his short career at the senior level, Kolkata Knight Riders star Varun Chakravarthy has acquired the label of 'mystery spinner'.

Published: 04th November 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Varun Chakravarthy is one of the few cricketers who has seen his fortunes change completely in a matter of weeks. From being an uncertain starter in the Kolkata Knight Riders XI, he is in the Indian T20 team for the Australia tour, following impressive performances in the IPL.

A five-for against Delhi Capitals and the manner in which he castled MS Dhoni made the selectors take notice. They realised he has the potential to do well at the international level.

Talking to The New Indian Express just before leaving for the UAE to prepare for the IPL, Varun was not sure if he would get a game. Once the tournament started, he was warming the bench. But he was hopeful that one opportunity could come his way. When it did, the spinner from Tamil Nadu did not let the chance go. Control and ability to bowl confidently against the top-order of various teams without getting rattled set him apart.

In his short career at the senior level, Varun has acquired the label of 'mystery spinner'. People compare him with Sunil Narine. He believes he has his own strengths.

"My strength is the bounce I get on delivering the ball and the sideways movement. I can spin the ball both ways. A sports scientist told me that my deliveries bounce four inches more than normal spinners. I feel that is my strength,'' Varun told Express from the UAE.

ALSO READ: From title favourites to IPL's whipping boys: The unravelling of CSK in 2020

"I didn't expect the India call-up. I came to know about it after the Bangalore game. I am very delighted and happy. I went through a lot in the last few years. Had a poor start to the IPL, nursed injuries. But I never gave up. I had belief I would do well and it was a matter of time. During that phase, I enjoyed the support of everyone close to me. Plus, I worked hard at the KKR academy and that came in handy," he said.

After the second game against Chennai, the 29-year-old was seen talking to Dhoni. What transpired between the two? "Dhoni sir told me I should stick to my strength and bowl on the sticks (wickets). He said, 'You are doing well, have faith and back yourself'," revealed Varun.

International cricket is a different ball game. How is he going to handle it? "I have faith in my process and try to give 100 per cent in every game. I don't mind the results. I know if I keep working hard, I will be able to deliver."

He knows it's not going to be easy as Australia is an experienced and professional team, difficult to beat in their backyard. "Australia is a big team. I have my own process in the back of my mind. If I keep following that, I will bowl well there," he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Chakravarthy IPL IPL 2020 KKR India vs australia Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp