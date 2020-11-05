STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Will formidable Mumbai Indians make it three in a row against Delhi Capitals?

The winner of Qualifier 1 will get a direct entry to the final and the loser will have a second chance when they meet the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2

Published: 05th November 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw.

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw. (Photo | IPLT20/BCCI)

By Express News Service

As expected, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals finished as the top two teams in the IPL table after the league phase. But given the way things unfolded in the second half of the tournament, Mumbai start as favourites in the Qualifier 1 when the two teams face off against each other in Dubai on Thursday. The winner will get a direct entry to the final and the loser will have a second chance when they meet the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2.
 
When the tournament began, both teams looked like they had all the bases covered -- good bench, settled batting and bowling department. However, Delhi faltered on their way to their playoffs, losing four of the last five games. Though Shreyas Iyer's men put up a better show in their last league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team seem to have lost a bit of steam.

One of the main concerns has been their batting. In a line-up including Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Iyer, only Shikhar Dhawan has been consistent. After scores of 6, 0 and 0, Shaw got back to form with a fifty in the last game. The team will once again bank on Dhawan, the team's highest run-scorer with two
centuries and three fifties, to come good against the defending champions.

On this front, Mumbai have an upper hand. Their solid batting line-up was further bolstered by the return of skipper Rohit Sharma who missed four matches due to a hamstring injury. The likes of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have been consistent with Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya giving the much-needed firepower down the order.

With regards to bowling, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are expected to return to the playing XI for Mumbai after being rested for the inconsequential final league game. For Delhi, after a few mediocre performances, their bowlers showed glimpses of returning to form against Bangalore. Pacer spearhead Kagiso Rabada will be a vital cog if they are to keep Mumbai at bay.

In the league phase, the four-time champions have beaten Delhi twice this season and they will be keen to make it three in a row. As far as the playoffs are concerned, Mumbai have won four of their last five matches. On the other hand, if Delhi claim a victory on Thursday, it will be their first IPL final appearance. But a full-strength Mumbai will be a tough nut to crack for Iyer's men.

