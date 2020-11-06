IPL 2020: Strugglers Bangalore run into high-flying Hyderabad

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A long league phase works both ways for the teams. They can, by trial and error, find out what is working best for them in terms of combination and form.

Also, it gives them and opposition sides an idea of the weak spots. The 14 matches teams play in the round robin stage of the IPL gives everyone a chance to assess their strengths and weaknesses.

Having shared honours in the two matches they played against each other, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be out there again on Friday in Abu Dhabi for the Eliminator.

With only the winners to stay alive for the second Qualifier, it's a knockout match and it's fair to say the pressure will be more on Bangalore.

That's because they have never won the IPL. Despite some costly buys and starry constellations over the years, finishing second thrice remains Bangalore's best.

The last three years were a nightmare, the best being sixth in 2018. Having reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Virat Kohli's team would look to go further to say the least.

As the tournament has progressed, certain things about the Bangalore team have become clear.

Their batting is mostly about Kohli, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal.

The third has played more of a supporting role, instead of someone who wins matches on his own. Aaron Finch has had to be benched after collecting 236 runs in 11 innings. His replacement Josh Philippe has got starts without being able to carry on.

Other than the odd late cameo, the rest of their batsmen like Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Singh are yet to do anything of note.

Hyderabad would like to think they can put this batting line-up under pressure if they get Kohli early. The India captain has had a good tournament (460 runs, average 46, strike rate 122), but he has weaknesses against leg-spin.

And in Rashid Khan, Hyderabad possess the best leg-spinner of the T20 format. Other than 19 wickets, the Afghanistan international has the tournament's best economy rate of 5.28. Left-armer Shahbaz Nadeem has been a valuable inclusion, teasing batsmen with variations in flight and dip.

Hyderabad's pace attack is not bad either. Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan have taken wickets without going for too many.

Jason Holder has strengthened this department.

Before he became part of the XI, David Warner's team had appeared a bowler short. Now, they have three pacers and two spinners who on their day can take wickets and contain runs.

Bangalore's attack doesn't seem that well-balanced, although their spin wing is in good hands. Yuzvendra Chahal has 20 wickets and Washington Sundar the tournament's second-best economy rate of 5.77.

But with the exception of Chris Morris, the pace department isn't as reliable. Mohammed Siraj and Isuru Udana have economy rates of 8.97 and 9.72, respectively. Against playoff rivals high on homework, weak spots can prove decisive.

On the other hand, Bangalore, too, would believe they can put pressure on Hyderabad if they dismiss Warner early.

It's true there is Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey has scored runs and Wriddhiman Saha has belied expectations after being brought back to the XI to replace Jonny Bairstow at the top.

Still, with a tally of 529 runs, Warner remains the best bet with the bat for a team with concerns in the middle-order. If they lose two or three early wickets, anything can happen.

That said, IPL matches often favour teams better on a given day. Running between wickets, ground fielding, catching can all make a difference.

Provided these things are even, Hyderabad carry a slight edge because of the momentum they have gathered.

For Bangalore, it's about getting contributions from more individuals than they have so far, if they are to end what has been a long and frustrating wait.