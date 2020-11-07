Can struggling Delhi Capitals stop Sunrisers Hyderabad's march towards IPL final?

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

2/0. 2/107. 2/15. 2/14. 2/13. 2/73. 2/26. 2/10. 2/24.

Going through Delhi Capitals' last nine matches, their general malaise — they have won three of those and only one of the last six — can be traced back to how flaky their top-order has become. You would have to go back to their match against Rajasthan Royals on October 9 for the last time they didn't lose their top-order for nothing. Obviously Prithvi Shaw's general form hasn't helped in this regard — his last nine contributions read 19, 4, 0, 0, 7, 10, 9 and 0 — but the others also haven't helped in this regard.

Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan have accumulated runs but it's come in spurts. The southpaw has three noughts to his name in the last five innings, with one 50. Those back-to-back centuries in October may well have been a dream by now.

The skipper, Iyer, who is anyway more of an accumulator than a destroyer has only crossed 25 once in the last seven innings. Ajinkya Rahane, seen as a safe, solid option, has been anything but. He is usually a reliable fire-fighter but even he has appeared clueless. Since being parachuted into the side to address this issue, he has more single-digit scores (four) than double-digit ones (three).

Hence, it's little wonder that the team is struggling. It's placed an enormous amount of pressure on the middle order. Because of the top-order collapse, they have been forced to look for the ones and twos rather than the boundaries. In theory, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer are more than capable of coming in at the back end and providing much-needed thrust. But, because they haven't been able to do that, their role has changed. The end result? Sub-par scores. The team's totals in the last five matches read 143/8, 154/4, 110/9, 131 and 135/9.

All this negative energy with the bat has also fed into the bowlers. As a result, the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been off their radar a bit in recent matches. Considering they were the side's talismen when they zoomed up the table at the beginning of the season, this loss of form hasn't helped. In the last 29.2 overs, Rabada (2/149 from 15 overs) and Nortje (6/145 from 14.2 overs) have picked up just eight wickets between them. They will have to do better than this if Delhi are to have any chance of advancing to the final.

The team that stands between them and the final? Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Out of all the intangible things in sport, momentum is the easiest to spot. And nobody has it in greater abundance than David Warner's men. Three weeks ago, newspapers were beginning to write obituaries. Yet, here they are, standing on the cusp of advancing to a third final since 2016. So how did they reverse engineer a season — they have won five of the last six games after losing four of the previous five — that was heading for failure?

Dropping Jonny Bairstow and bringing in Wriddhiman Saha and giving Jason Holder a go as a last resort have formed the fulcrum behind their resurgence. The wicketkeeper, opening the batting, has been given full freedom to go after the bowling. And his returns — 87 (45), 39 (32) and 58* (45) — since coming back into the side is a reflection of the confidence the management placed in him. If Rabada and Nortje fail to separate Saha (if he does recover from injury and plays) and Warner early, it could prove terminal to their chances.

The other major change, Holder, has acted like fevicol to a team that had several holes after the injuries to Mitchell Marsh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Since coming in, he is yet to go wicketless. A supreme understanding of the low and slow nature of the picthes has helped. With a full repertoire of knuckle balls at his disposal, he has outfoxed batsmen. Figures of 1/33, 2/27, 1/46, 2/27, 2/25 and 3/25 is a fair reflection of that.

What the inclusion of Holder has also done is it has further polished the team's strong point: bowling. They now have four bowlers capable of delivering 16 solid overs. Sandeep Sharma's nagging line, T Natarajan's yorkers at the back end and Rashid Khan's no-frills spinners during the middle phase. They have asphyxiated batting teams — they haven't conceded more than 154 in the last six encounters — and the one-time champions will look to do the same.

Chances are, with Delhi batting not in great nick at the moment, they might just do the same to them.