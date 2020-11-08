Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs to reach their maiden IPL final

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the second Qualifier to reach their maiden final in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Heading into Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals were two sides on opposing sides of the form spectrum. While the former had won five of their last six matches, the latter had lost five of the last six. Yet, on Sunday, Delhi Capitals rediscovered their mojo and heart to advance to their first ever IPL final.

Even if Hyderabad helped them along — dropped catches, overthrows, off-radar bowlers and David Warner losing his stumps in the second over — Delhi stopped being stubborn, made brave moves and were rewarded for their off-field decisions.

The man who embodied this was Marcus Stoinis, whose contributions with bat and ball powered the side to a 17-run win.

After embracing three weeks of slapstick and farce, it was an almost flawless day for Shreyas Iyer, who opted to bat first. Having seen his batsmen fold repeatedly in recent times, the pundits in the commentary box questioned the decision. That argument had merit. In the last 10 matches, their first-wicket partnership was cumulatively worth 62 runs at 6.2.

But their decision was vindicated an hour later. Prithvi Shaw was dropped and Stoinis, who opens for his BBL franchise Melbourne Stars, was paired with Shikhar Dhawan. And the duo went big, scoring 86 in just 8.2 overs. Even if the southpaw contributed more, it was the Australian who first took the attack.

Free of fire-fighting responsibilities lower-down the order, Stoinis took a couple of overs to assess the strip, more batsmen-friendly than in recent times. He went from three off seven to 30 off 16. He was extremely severe on Jason Holder, whose four overs went for 50. That's the reward for playing attacking cricket against medium-pacers who rely on variations. It was like watching an apex predator size up its prey before ambushing it.

The Hyderabad bowlers, who usually asphyxiate opposition, had to readjust. In striving to do something different, they bowled right into the swinging arc of Stoinis and Dhawan, whose two big sixes off Shahbaz Nadeem a highlight.

This was the Dhawan off a month ago, charging bowlers and bisecting fielders behind square on both sides. But Hyderabad were to be blamed here as their bowlers either gave him room to free his arms or fed into his pads.

Even if the innings lacked punch at the end, Delhi also promoted Shimron Hetmyer ahead of Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane. That move paid dividends as Hetmyer finished with an unbeaten 42 off 22.

The target of 190 looked like 290 after Stoinis with his Test-match length took two wickets in three balls in the fifth over.

Even though Abdul Samad and Kane Williamson raised hopes of a heist, Stoinis repeatedly bowled it outside off and asked the Kiwi to hit over point.

He miscued one and that opened the floodgates. Rabada, with scoreboard pressure in his favour, took three wickets off as many legal deliveries to begin the celebrations.

They will have to keep it to a minimum because Mumbai Indians will be waiting for them.

And the three matches between the two will not inspire much confidence for those following Delhi. In the first match, Mumbai won by five wickets. In the second, Mumbai won by nine wickets. In Qualifier 1, Mumbai won by 57 runs.