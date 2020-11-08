Staying in bio-bubble was tough but MS Dhoni kept us motivated: CSK spinner Sai Kishore

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: This was the first time that Chennai Super Kings failed to make it to the playoffs in the IPL. They finished seventh with six wins and eight losses. Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore, who was part of the team, in a chat with Express admitted that the three-time champions had a mixed season, but said that they fought well despite many odds.

He didn't get a game but the 24-year-old believed that it was a learning experience. The left-arm orthodox bowler also revealed that it was difficult to stay in a bio-bubble but skipper MS Dhoni helped players by keeping them motivated.

"Bio-bubble is simply a group of people. We were a group. None of us were allowed to meet anyone outside the group. We were not allowed to go to the places not reserved for the group,'' explained Sai.

Players had reservations about the bio-bubble but adaptation was the key. "It is a challenging task to be in a bubble as it gets monotonous. But personally, I dealt with it much better than what I expected,'' he said.

Speaking on the phase when some of the CSK support staff and players tested positive, Sai said, "We were in quarantine, so we felt secured but everyone was worried about the people who got infected. It was disappointing as two players also tested positive. But we still had some good time before the tournament so I think we prepared well,'' recollected Sai saying that the medical facilities were top class and tests were conducted regularly.

Sai had a word of praise for Ruturaj Gaikwad who fought Covid-19 and came out with flying colours with the bat.

"Happy for Gaikwad for the way he fought the infection and played admirably. He is a class player whom I have admired from the under-19 days. Knowing him personally, I wish him more good times in the future,'' complimented Sai.

But did the team miss out on practice due to extended quarantine? Sai opined otherwise. "Our team management ensured that we got the best facilities. I think we had excellent practice sessions before the season. We also played some practice matches before the tournament. So credit to the team management for looking after us well.''

CSK ended their campaign with a win and Dhoni wanted the boys to continue the process, stay motivated, and remain focussed on their game for the season ahead.

"Dhoni is someone who emphasises more on the process. He always asked us to focus on competing and playing good cricket,'' informed Sai.

The Ranji trophy and other first-class matches are likely to be held at the beginning of next year and bio-bubble will once again come into play.

"Maintaining bio-bubble will be a difficult task at the first-class level since a team has all kinds of characters. But I'm ready to do anything for playing first-class cricket and the experience at the UAE will come in handy,'' signed off Sai.