KKR captain Dinesh Karthik pleased with performance of youngsters

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Dinesh Karthik was one the first captains to back the young guns in the teams and use them judiciously. The move seems to have started reaping rich rewards in the IPL with these youngsters coming up with match-winning performances.

Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy starred in Kolkata Knight Riders' win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday and their skipper was all praise for them. "Definitely, I think the fact that these young boys are doing well is very good. I don't think we should get too carried away and, you know, make it a lot about them, just the fact that they're doing well is very good," said Karthik in a post-match virtual interaction.

Karthik, however, said that he does not want to put extra pressure on the youngsters. "I don't want to add pressure on them by making them feel that they are the ones that we are dependent on. There are fabulous cricketers around them as well who will play a role and make them look even better than what they are,"

said the Tamil Nadu captain.

Mavi bagged the wickets of Jos Buttler and in-form Sanju Samson, while Nagarkoti ripped through the middle order by scalping Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag.

The wicketkeeper-batsman also opined that these young pacers have benefitted a lot by bowling alongside Australian speedster Pat Cummins. "Cummins is an extraordinary role model for everybody. To have a player like him around is a confidence-booster. He's so good with the young kids and he's just great to have around in the team,'' he said.

"I think the boys are learning a lot. The fact that Cummins is interacting with all these guys not only on the field but making a genuine effort off the field makes a massive difference" Karthik added.

These youngsters, though, had some injury setbacks in the past, in particular Nagarkoti who was ruled out of two seasons, but the team management continued to back him. "I've been wanting to see them since the time they played the U-19 World Cup and now it's just great to see them both on the field. To see these

boys out there playing for us, representing our franchise, the fact that we've stuck with them and to see them out there makes us so happy. The fact that they're bowling well and fielding well is a bonus," said an elated Karthik.

He had a special word of praise for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, whom he has also been mentoring. "The poor guy (Varun) had a few injuries but I'm really happy to see him perform. He's from Chennai so obviously, I'm really fond of him for the fact that we are both playing together. He had a few doubts because of his injury, but I'm just happy to see him out there."

KKR next face Delhi Capitals in their fourth match on Saturday.