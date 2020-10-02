STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowling unit faces tough test against Rajasthan Royals

RCB's bowlers have conceded more than 200 plus runs in their last two games and went for plenty in the death overs.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Kings XI Punjab batsman. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, conditions would look quite different. It is the first afternoon match in the third edition of the IPL.

It also means players will have to brave the heat with soaring day temperatures. However, the dew factor will not play a huge role in the second innings, which will come as a relief for bowlers, who have had to deal with wetballs in night matches. Both the teams come into the fixture with identical records, two wins and one loss from their three games so far.

As in the past few editions, Bangalore’s bowling has been a problem and this season has been no different. They have conceded more than 200 plus runs in their last two games and went for plenty in the death overs. With Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal having performed decently, the management will hope that the duo has a good outing on Saturday as well. It remains to be seen if Adam Zampa will be given another game after a below par Bangalore debut, giving away 53 runs in four overs.

However, bowlers have their task cut out against some world-class top-order that includes Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson. The latter has been the star performer while the Australian has also been impressive. The problem lies when the top three fail to score big as it will expose their middle order, which has been a concern.

Robin Uthappa has been poor, failing to cross the single digit mark in all three matches. Considering he is one of the senior men in the squad, the Karnataka man has to deliver. The form of Riyan Parag is also not upto the mark with seven runs in three matches. It would not come as a surprise if there are some changes for the Bangalore game. They have the option of bringing in opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler can bat in the middle order to lend experience and solidity.

However, their bowling line-up, comprising Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal can be their strong point. They will have a big role to play with an in-form batting line-up of  Bangalore, with both the openers, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal amongst the runs and also AB de Villiers. Barring a failure against Kings XI Punjab, their batsmen have been quite decent.

In their two wins so far, Kohli’s failure has not cost them too much. But, the skipper, who is having a poor season with scores of 14, 1 and 3, will be eager to lead from the front with his bat. It has not been a talking point with someone or the other always standing tall and making up for his failure. And if the captain delivers on the day, it could well help them climb up the table with a win.

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier League
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp