IPL 2020, RCB vs RR preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowling unit faces tough test against Rajasthan Royals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, conditions would look quite different. It is the first afternoon match in the third edition of the IPL.

It also means players will have to brave the heat with soaring day temperatures. However, the dew factor will not play a huge role in the second innings, which will come as a relief for bowlers, who have had to deal with wetballs in night matches. Both the teams come into the fixture with identical records, two wins and one loss from their three games so far.

As in the past few editions, Bangalore’s bowling has been a problem and this season has been no different. They have conceded more than 200 plus runs in their last two games and went for plenty in the death overs. With Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal having performed decently, the management will hope that the duo has a good outing on Saturday as well. It remains to be seen if Adam Zampa will be given another game after a below par Bangalore debut, giving away 53 runs in four overs.

However, bowlers have their task cut out against some world-class top-order that includes Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson. The latter has been the star performer while the Australian has also been impressive. The problem lies when the top three fail to score big as it will expose their middle order, which has been a concern.

Robin Uthappa has been poor, failing to cross the single digit mark in all three matches. Considering he is one of the senior men in the squad, the Karnataka man has to deliver. The form of Riyan Parag is also not upto the mark with seven runs in three matches. It would not come as a surprise if there are some changes for the Bangalore game. They have the option of bringing in opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler can bat in the middle order to lend experience and solidity.

However, their bowling line-up, comprising Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal can be their strong point. They will have a big role to play with an in-form batting line-up of Bangalore, with both the openers, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal amongst the runs and also AB de Villiers. Barring a failure against Kings XI Punjab, their batsmen have been quite decent.

In their two wins so far, Kohli’s failure has not cost them too much. But, the skipper, who is having a poor season with scores of 14, 1 and 3, will be eager to lead from the front with his bat. It has not been a talking point with someone or the other always standing tall and making up for his failure. And if the captain delivers on the day, it could well help them climb up the table with a win.