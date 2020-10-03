STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Coming alive in the death

Preserving wickets for a late onslaught has become the new normal for most teams in IPL this season 
 

Mumbai Indians batsmen Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Mumbai Indians batsmen Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Mumbai Indians’ extraordinary assault at the death against Kings XI Punjab, one of the main protagonists of said assault, Kieron Pollard, was happy to let the world in on a very visible trend at this year’s Indian Premier League. “We know sky is the limit in the last four overs,” he said after the match. Even if Punjab helped Mumbai along by bowling Krishnappa Gowtham (25 runs) and Jimmy Neesham (18), that scenario has played itself even against established bowlers over the first two weeks. 

Mumbai’s Kieron Pollard

Here are a few examples from some of the games. Even as early as the second game, Delhi Capitals scored 61 runs in the last four overs against Punjab, who in return, scored 52. Rajasthan Royals helped themselves to 50 runs against Chennai Super Kings, who scored 62 (CSK made some of the runs after they had mathematically lost). In Dubai to close out the first week, Punjab went from 132/3 to 206/3 in just 24 balls against the likes of Dale Steyn. 

To cut a long story short, this year’s edition seems to be witnessing a lot more teams willing to be patient, preserving wickets before opting for a crescendo at the end. There are no prizes for guessing the reward for this strategy: winning more games. Consider this. In the 13 games so far, teams that have lost fewer wickets in the first 16 overs have emerged winners 11 times (including two in the Super Over). 

Now, this may be stating the obvious but it even includes teams who had slower run-rates in the first 16 overs than the opponents. For example, in the  first match, Mumbai had scored 136 in their first 16 as compared to Chennai’s 121. But the latter had lost two wickets fewer and that gave them the platform to chase down 42 runs in the last four overs. In the third match, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing Bangalore’s 164, had scored more runs (127 to 124) but had lost an extra wicket at the same stage. That was a contributing factor as they collapsed. 

A few teams aren’t worried about scoreboard pressure. They have come around to the realisation that wickets in the bank are worth more than runs on the board. That was the genesis behind Rajasthan chasing down a target of 224, the highest successful run-chase in the league’s 12-year history. They had scored 17 runs fewer than Punjab after the first 16 but had eight wickets left to play with.

On Thursday, Pollard and Hardik Pandya scored 67 off the last four overs. In the 26 innings that have been held so far (before Friday’s encounter), nine teams have managed to score 50 or more in the last 24 balls. To further paint a picture, teams who have won this mini four over battle have come out on top more often: 10 of the 13 ties have been won by sides who managed to score more in that time period. 

