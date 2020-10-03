Kumble's 5/5, Rahane ton and more: Memorable moments from Bangalore and Rajasthan clashes

By Express News Service

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have played some close contests over the years with some brilliant individual performances as well. The latter has won 10 of their 18 head-to-head matches, and here is a look at some memorable clashes between the two.

IPL 2009

The shorter format of the game has always been dominated by batsmen, but it was different when Bangalore faced Royals in Cape Town, South Africa. After the former compiled 133, there was a serious need for the bowling unit to deliver the goods and Anil Kumble raised his hand to come up with a stellar performance.

He scalped five wickets, ending with astonishing figures of 5/5 in his 3.1 overs, which also included a maiden. His performance floored Royals, who were bundled out for a paltry 58 runs.

IPL 2012

The game will be remembered for the majestic 60-ball 103 by Ajinkya Rahane, who helped Royals emerge victorious. Also, the right-hander hit six fours in one over off S Aravind, thus becoming the first player to do so in T20 history.

It was an innings, which showed how dangerous the batsman can prove to be on his day, irrespective of the format. Besides Rahane, Englishman Owais Shah was in great form, smashing 26-ball 60 with a strike rate in excess of 200 to steer his team to 195/2. In reply, Bangalore were bowled out for 136 with Siddharth Trivedi scalping four wickets.

IPL 2014

It was one of those Yuvraj specials, where he excelled with the bat, scoring 38-ball 83. But, he made a stellar contribution with the ball as well, taking four wickets. How often have one witnessed such an all-round T20 performance ending in the losing side?

It was one of those rare moments. The Bangalore southpaw hit seven fours and seven sixes in an entertaining innings, helping his team compile 190 runs. But, it did not prove to be enough with Steve Smith (48 off 21) and James Faulkner (41 off 17) playing a stunning innings to steer their team from a difficult position. At one point, Royals needed 65 from 24 balls, but they did it in 2.5 overs.

IPL 2018

415 runs were scored in the contest between the two sides in Bengaluru, which just proves the high level of entertainment it produced on the day.

It was Sanju Samson, who starred in the match with a top-notch innings, scoring 45-ball 92. The highlight of his innings was the way he effortlessly hit sixes, ten in total, with ridiculous ease. After Rajasthan put 217 runs on the board, Bangalore had a tough job ahead. Despite a good innings by Kohli and Mandeep Singh, they fell short by 19 runs.

IPL 2019 (Special mention)

This rain-affected contest in Bengaluru should not have found a space in this list, as it did not produce a result. However, the brilliance of Shreyas Gopal needs a mention. After the rain stopped, the match officials opted for a five match-over, meaning one over per bowler too.

It was in that one over, where Gopal stole the show, taking an incredible hat-trick, wickets of Kohli, de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis.

How many bowlers in IPL can claim a hat-trick with Kohli and de Villiers being two of his three wickets in succession? Rajasthan, who were set a target of 63 in 5, were halted by rain in the fourth, bringing the game to an end.