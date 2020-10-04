When bowlers outshined the batsmen: 5 memorable clashes between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians

By Express News Service

As far the head-to-head numbers between these two sides are concerned, it is as even as it can get. Out of the fourteen matches played between these two franchises, they have won seven games each. The last match between the two sides was an intriguing one which went all the way to super over at the Wankhede stadium where Rohit Sharma's side prevailed.

In a format that is often dubbed as a batsman's game, many encounters between these two sides have stood out as bowlers were the stars of the show. Here are five of the most memorable clashes between these two former champions.

2019

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen may not want to remember the name Alzarri Joseph who terrorised them in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. He finished the game with the tournament's best-ever figures of 6/12 in just 3.4 overs. Mumbai Indians had only managed to post 136 on board thanks largely to the efforts of Kieron Pollard who struck an unbeaten 46.

But it was another West Indian who stole the show as Joseph made sure that Sunrisers folded up for just 96.

2019

While the first meeting between these two teams in IPL-12 was a one-sided affair, the reverse fixture was a cliffhanger. The game went down to the wire and had to be decided in the super over.

After batting first, Mumbai Indians finished 162/5 from 20 overs as Sunrisers managed to match that score. Needing nine in the over, Hardik Pandya smashed a six off the very first ball from Rashid Khan. Mumbai coasted home with three balls to spare.

2016

This game stood out for being a thriller despite being a relatively low scoring game. It also underlined just how crucial David Warner has been for Sunrisers Hyderabad over the years.

After batting first, Mumbai were slow off the blocks. They lost quick wickets as Sunrisers bowlers did a commendable job. Thanks to Ambati Rayudu and Krunal Pandya, Mumbai finished at 142/6.

Mumbai rattled Sunrisers early on with the ball as Shikhar Dhawan was sent packing in the very first over. It was a memorable knock by Warner in the colours of Sunrisers as he scored an unbeaten 91. Mumbai just had no answer on how to counter the Australian as he single-handedly took the game away from them.

2015

This was a game where Mumbai Indians delivered a death blow to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the campaign. The Hyderabad side needed a win to book their place in the play-offs. However, Lasith Malinga alongside the other Mumbai bowlers had other plans as they dismantled Sunrisers.

The top order was back in the hut inside the batting powerplay. And they laboured to a paltry score of 113. Led by Parthiv Patel, who struck an unbeaten 51, Mumbai Indians coasted to victory.

It was a day to remember for the Mumbai bowlers.

2013

This was another encounter where the bowlers got the better of the batsmen. There was a lot of focus on Sunrisers Hyderabad that year because they were making their debut in the league.

And when Mumbai Indians with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar in their ranks visited Hyderabad, the home side thoroughly outplayed them. Led by Ishant Sharma, Sunrisers managed to make short work of the Mumbai batting as they were bowled out for a measly 129/4. Ishant's victims included the big wickets of the master blaster Sachin and Dinesh Karthik. After Ishant's lethal spell, the Sunrisers batting led by Shikhar Dhawan blunted the Mumbai bowling. He struck a whirlwind 73 from 55 deliveries to make sure that there was a lot to cheer for the home fans. Sunrisers coasted home with two overs to spare.