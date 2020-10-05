Gayle storm to Super Over suspense: Memorable RCB-DC clashes

By Express News Service

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers have witnessed some memorable clashes and here is a look at some of those special encounters.

IPL 2012

It was the big man’s show in Delhi and it rained sixes, all thanks to Chris Gayle, who put up a stunning show with his bat. The southpaw was at his scintillating best, hammering an incredible 62-ball 128. Out of which, he scored more than 100 runs in boundaries, which included seven fours and 13 sixes and even remained not out. Such was his innings that Virat Kohli’s 53-ball 73 did not get much attention too. After compiling 215, it was always going to be tough for Delhi, who fell short by 21 runs despite Ross Taylor’s 26-ball 55.

IPL 2013

If the game needed a super over to decide a winner, it has to be a thriller and the same was witnessed when the two teams met in Bengaluru. The super over came into play after Bangalore, who needed 12 runs, managed 11 in the final over of the second innings. And even that one-over eliminator went right down to the wire, adding further excitement. With de Villiers hitting two sixes in the last two balls off Bangalore’s Super over, they scored 15. Ravi Rampaul sent David Warner off the first ball, but a four and six by Irfan Pathan meant a last ball finish but the Trinidad and Tobago pacer removed Ben Rohrer, to help Bangalore emerge winners.

Scoring a T20 hundred is always a monumental feat in the shorter format. And one has to feel for a batsman, who falls one short off the three-figure mark. To be fair, century might not have been in his mind before the final over of Umesh Yadav started. He was on 76. He managed 2, 4, 4 , 6 and 6 in the first five balls of the 20th, meaning he just needed a couple in the final ball, but was run out while attempting to take two runs. His innings comprised ten fours and four sixes in his innings, helping his team compile 183/4 with de Villiers quick 17-ball 32 to steer his team to 183. Delhi, in reply, fell short by four runs in the second innings.

IPL 2016

After scoring 191 runs in the first innings, Bangalore looked quite comfortable at the break. But the T20 format is such where no target is difficult to achieve irrespective of the opposition. And when Quinton de Kock began to dominate proceedings with the bat, there was massive hope in the Delhi camp as the batsmen began to deal in boundaries with utmost ease. His 108 from 51 balls, which included 15 fours and three sixes and Karun Nair’s half-century, ensured a good victory for Delhi.

IPL 2018

There is something about De Villiers and Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL. He has played a number of match-winning knocks at the venue and it was one of those days for the South African. Chasing 175 to win, Bangalore were in trouble and de Villiers walked at the middle with the team at 19/2. There was no stopping De Villiers after he got off the mark with a boundary in the second ball he faced. He started to hit fours and sixes at will with the bowlers looking helpless against his clean striking. They reached the target in the 18th over with the star not out on 90 runs from 39 balls.