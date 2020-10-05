IPL 2020: A look into four memorable clashes between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals

By Express News Service

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have served up some entertaining contests in the league's history. Here's a look at four of them...

IPL 2018

The day when K Gowtham announced himself (and since flattered to deceive). When he came in, Royals needed 43 off 17, with four wickets. But he launched an astonishing attack against Mustafizur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya to score 33 off 11 balls to win the match with two balls to spare.

2014

Till date, one of the most surreal chases in the history of the tournament. Rajasthan needed obly a win while Mumbai needed to better their net run rate by a mile. So they needed to overhaul a target of 190 inside 15 overs to win. Did they? Corey Anderson (95 off 44) helped in a power-packed chase, consisting of 31 hits to or over the fence in 14.4 overs.

2011

Mumbai Indians have a certain standing in the league. As one of the big boys, they generally don't get bullied. But on this May day, Shane Watson (89 off 47) and Rahul Dravid (43 off 32) powered Rajasthan home to a 10-wicket win with 41 balls to spare. This was a time when Watson was bowling and his figures of 3/19 set them on their way to chasing a small total of 134.

2019

Months after coming back to competitive cricket following the year-long ban, Rajasthan named Steve Smith captain a hour before this match. Four hours later, the Australian anchored the chase to perfection, taking them to a win with five wickets to spare. He made an unbeaten 58.