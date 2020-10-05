IPL 2020, RCB vs DC preview: Bangalore’s big four set for Delhi bowlers test

By Express News Service

In the lead upto the tournament, there was lots of talk about how Delhi Capitals have one of the most balanced squads for IPL 2020. There was pressure on the franchise, which is yet to win the prestigious title, and they have started the 13th edition on a right note with three wins from four matches. Their opponents for Monday in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore have also begun in an identical manner and are also searching for their maiden crown.

The contest has the makings of a classic encounter as both teams have played some brilliant cricket in the competition. If the batting department of Bangalore have been quite impressive, Delhi bowlers have made the right noises with the right mix of spinners and pacers.

Kagiso Rabada has been one of the best pacers in the competition, scalping eight wickets in four games. His bowling during the death overs have also been emphatic. Besides his one-off game in Sharjah, he has not conceded more than 30 in any match so far. His new ball partner, Anrich Nortje has made an immediate impact in his maiden IPL with five wickets so far. Bangalore’s batsmen, including an inform opener Devdutt Padikkal and experienced Aaron Finch will be eager to pass the big test. The former has already amassed three half-centuries.

Delhi bowlers will have to deal with Virat Kohli, who scored an impressive half-century in the last match, and in-form AB de Villiers. If the two mainstays of Bangalore get going, it would take something special to stop the run flow from the bat.

Besides the pacers, Delhi have experienced quality spinners, including R Ashwin and Amit Mishra. If the top four Bangalore players are not able to make a major contribution, Delhi will surely have an upper hand as Kohli’s men do not have much experience after these players are out with Gurkeerat Singh and Shivam Dube to follow. So, the match could, to a certain extent, be determined by how the Delhi bowlers fare against the Bangalore big four.

However, it would not be wrong to say that Delhi might have an edge with Iyer’s unit strong in the batting department too. They have a team, which is dependent on young Indians, including Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. This trio has the special ability to win matches on their own from difficult situations.

It is not only about them, add Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis as well, they bring in the much needed experienced heads though the two have not been their usual self with the bat. With a good mix of batsmen in their line-up, the onus will fall on Bangalore’s in-form spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Navdeep Saini to trouble them. Besides the two, rest of the bowlers have lacked colour and death bowling has been even below par, but if Bangalore bowlers shine as a collective unit against Delhi, it could well give them the confidence to do greater things in the competition.