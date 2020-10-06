STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav powers Mumbai Indians to table top

Yadav hammered an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to fire Mumbai Indians to an imposing 193 for four after Rohit Sharma opted to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Mumbai Indians celebrate a wicket against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

ABU DHABI: That’s the danger you face when you are bowling to Mumbai Indians. Even if there are a few failures, somebody or the other in that loaded line-up will put their hands up and stand tall. Against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s turn to make an impudent half-century.

Suryakumar Yadav hit 79*|
The No 3, one of the most underrated batsmen in the history of the IPL, showcased his full range of batsmanship on another bad day for Rajasthan’s bowlers. One Suryakumar shot — backing off and lofting a full Jofra Archer delivery over the keeper’s head for a six after being hit on the helmet the previous ball — will live long in the memory.

In fact, it was the sort of innings that the 30-year-old has specialised in playing in previous editions. Not a bowler was spared as he cut them on the off side, flicked them in front of square on the leg side, moved over the off side to dink them over short fine leg or drove them down the ground. It was an innings that he had to play because Mumbai had gotten themselves into a spot of bother after losing Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in succession.

A failed Krunal Pandya, he came in at No 5, meant they needed impetus after slipping to 4/117 after 14 overs. And Suryakumar provided that. Not many batsmen dominate a stand with Hardik Pandya but the Mumbai lad (unbeaten 79 off 47) did just that scoring 33 of his runs in the last five overs off just 15 balls. Mumbai finished with 193/4. In reply, Rajasthan were all out for 136.

Brief scores: MI 193/4 in 20 ovs (Yadav 79 n.o) bt RR 136 in 18.1 ovs (Buttler 70; Bumrah 4/20).

Innings:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock c Buttler b Tyagi 23 Rohit Sharma c Tewatia b Gopal 35 Suryakumar Yadav not out 79 Ishan Kishan c Samson b Gopal 0 Krunal Pandya c Gopal b Archer 12 Hardik Pandya not out 30

Extras: (B-5 LB-2 W-5 NB-2) 14

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 193

Fall of Wickets: 1/49 2/88 3/88 4/117

Bowling: Ankit Rajpoot 3-0-42-0, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-28-2, Jofra Archer 4-0-34-1, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-36-1, Tom Curran 3-0-33-0, Rahul Tewatia 2-0-13-0.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal c de Kock b Boult 0 Jos Buttler c Pollard b James Pattinson 70 Steven Smith c de Kock b Bumrah 6 Sanju Samson c Rohit b Boult 0 Mahipal Lomror c (sub) Anukul Roy b Rahul Chahar 11 Tom Curran c Hardik Pandya b Pollard 15 Rahul Tewatia b Bumrah 5 Jofra Archer c Pollard b Bumrah 24 Shreyas Gopal c de Kock b Bumrah 1 Ankit Rajpoot c Rohit b James Pattinson 2 Kartik Tyagi not out 0

Extras: 2 (lb 1, w 1)

Total: 136 (10 wickets, 18.1 overs)

Fall of wickets 0-1, 7-2, 12-3, 42-4, 98-5, 108-6, 113-7, 115-8, 136-9, 136-10

Bowlers: Trent Boult 4-0-26-2, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-20-4, James Pattinson 3.1-0-19-2, Rahul Chahar 3-0-24-1, Krunal Pandya 2-0-22-0, Kieron Pollard 2-0-24-1.

