Rajasthan Royals to launch cricket academy in UAE on October 12

This is also the first academy of the franchise in the Middle East.

Published: 06th October 2020 04:56 PM

Rajasthan Royals player Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals player Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: In a bid to discover budding talents, Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals is set to launch its first academy in the UAE -- second globally -- on October 12.

RR is the first IPL franchise to start operation of an academy in the UAE.

The academy is being operated in partnership with UAE-based sports consulting firm RedBear Sports.

Girls and boys aged between 6 to 19 will be able to access world-class coaching, with participants having the option of choosing between one-to-one sessions, team sessions, or group sessions.

All the sessions will take place under the guidance of Academy Director and former Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer.

The academy will be based in The Sevens Stadium facility, popular for hosting the Emirates Airline Rugby 7s.

The venue boasts of three world-class ovals, two of which are floodlit, six floodlit turf nets and fully equipped changing rooms of the highest standards, suitable for participants of all ages, according to a release.

The facilities have been frequently used by travelling county and international teams.

Most recently, the facilities were used by the IPL teams, including Rajasthan Royals, during their preparation for the ongoing IPL.

Comments

