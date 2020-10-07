Bumrah wanted to bowl with new ball vs Rajasthan Royals: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond revealed that smart planning helped bowlers unsettle the top order of Rajasthan Royals. He was also all praise for Jasprit Bumrah, who excelled with the new ball and helped Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs in their IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Bumrah, who was a little rusty in the earlier games, was back to his destructive best bowling his yorkers and bouncers with relish. Speaking during the post-match press conference, the coach said, "Jasprit genuinely wanted to take the new ball so there was a discussion that went on one day before the game

against Royals, we obviously have used him in a defensive manner at the back-end of the powerplay."

Bond said the surface too aided Bumrah to give his best. "It was a fresh wicket and there was grass on it, he has the ability to nip the ball around. We knew Rajasthan's key players were in the top-order so we wanted to give him an opportunity to get out there, take the new ball and take some wickets for us. Jasprit really wanted to back his yorkers against Royals, he wanted to go back to his strengths and use his bouncer as he normally does. That's his strength (yorker, bouncer). If he is not happy with his performances, he tends to bounce back to a new level. I know, traditionally through IPL, Bumrah tends to get better and better," explained Bond.

Rajasthan top-order comprising Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson caved in to some disciplined bowling by MI. "We do a lot of work behind the scenes so that we are ready for every opposition. Against the Royals, we knew how dangerous Jos Buttler can be. He got runs against us again, (but) in the powerplay we were exceptional. Against Smith we tried to block that scoring zone in the leg- side

and we forced him to play on the offside,'' revealed Bond.

Sanju Samson, on whom Rajasthan had pinned their hopes, failed to impress and perished due to poor shot selection. "Against Sanju, we wanted to use the short ball, we wanted him to play square off the wicket. Trent Boult did a fantastic job, we knew their top four were really dangerous,'' informed Bond.

The former Kiwi fast bowler said his team who are currently on top of the points table should maintain momentum and be on course for the play-offs. "We have started to really hit our straps. We are extremely confident that we will be competitive and if we keep playing as we are, I am sure we will be in the playoff," said an optimistic Bond.

Suryakumar Yadav gave a good account of himself for Mumbai as he smashed an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls. "Suryakumar Yadav has been frustrated that he has been hitting the ball so well and he has been doing that since the start of the camp but not getting that many runs. He just was not kicking on, we saw his talent

against the Rajasthan Royals, he is a sensational player, he scores all around the ground, and a key member of this group,'' signed off Bond.