IPL 2020: Sky the limit for Mumbai Indians

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

Four of the seven players to have registered 1000 runs for Mumbai Indians still play for the franchise. Three are established internationals. Rohit Sharma (3939 runs at an average of 32.02 and a strike rate 131.34) leads the way followed by Kieron Pollard (2918, 30.08 and 149.25) and Hardik Pandya (1203, 29.34 and 155.22). The fourth person is the crucial link between the top-order and the flurry of hitters.

At first glance, Suryakumar Yadav is your typical No 3. He keeps the scoreboard ticking, runs quickly between the wickets and is adept at playing according to the situation. When you compare Suryakumar’s numbers (1116 runs, average of 33.81 at a strike rate of 135.10) since he became a mainstay for Mumbai before the 2018 edition, it compares favourably to the other prominent Indian No 3 batsmen in the league. Manish Pandey? 775 runs at a strike rate of 124. Virat Kohli? 1127 runs at a strike rate of 135.78.

Ambati Rayudu? 963 runs at a strike rate of 126.37. Shreyas Iyer? 1055 runs at a strike rate of 128.34. Even though he may be uncapped at the international level, his numbers suggest that he is of that standard. Tuesday’s match against Rajasthan Royals was a case in point. Mumbai have slipped to 3/88 after 9.2 overs. The onus is on Suryakumar, nicknamed SKY, and the all-rounders, to take the franchise to a defendable total. The incentive is simple: win the match by a healthy margin and go top of the table.

The Mumbaikar does just that, slowly building in the company of Krunal Pandya before unfurling his range of shots at the death. After being pinged on the helmet by Jofra Archer, he was visibly shaken. That, however, didn’t stop him from lifting the next ball, overpitched a touch, over the keeper’s head for six. It was T20 cricket at its best, opening the face of the bat ala AB de Villiers at the last moment to divert the ball. It also showed that he is evolving, even if he 30. Earlier, he used to be a 180 degrees player, these days he isn’t afraid to look for scoring opportunities everywhere.