STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Scorecard: Hyderabad scores 201/6 despite Punjab's brilliant comeback

Bairstow smashed 97 off just 55 balls -- during which he hit seven fours and six sixes -- while Warner made 52 off 40 balls as KXIP bowlers did not have a clue till the 15th over.

Published: 08th October 2020 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab's Mohammad Shami and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson watch the ball as it reaches the boundary for a six during an IPL 2020 match

Kings XI Punjab's Mohammad Shami and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson watch the ball as it reaches the boundary for a six during an IPL 2020 match. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:It was striking how KL Rahul confessed at the toss that he had hoped to lose the toss and let David Warner make the decision.

It gave the impression of a rather tentative side unsure about its own strengths and how to positively influence the game.The fact that three changes were made was further indication that, despite this being their sixth game, Rahul and the Kings XI think tank are still unsure about what their best eleven is.

ALSO READ| SRH players wear black armbands in memory of  Najeeb Tarakai

In what could be dubbed a must-win game for two sides trying to keep pace with the others, Sunrisers looked more decisive as they backed themselves.The way in which Jonny Bairstow and Warner bullied the Punjab bowlers, Sunrisers looked to be hitting top gear again while Kings XI looked in total disarray.

The duo stitched together a mammoth 160-run partnership to give SRH the perfect start and give an indication that things are clicking into gear for the two after a stop-start beginning to the tournament. Warner scored his ninth consecutive fifty against Kings XI while Bairstow narrowly missed out on a century after getting out for 97 (off 55 balls).

ALSO READ| Gayle was going to play today but he had food poisoning: KXIP coach Anil Kumble

However, in T20 cricket, there is no fool-proof formula or approach and Kings XI got right back into the mix after Bairstow and Warner departed.Wickets tumbled and that exposed the weakness of Hyderabad which has been their middle order not firing.

The familiar pattern of Hyderabad relying on their top order for runs and Kings XI continuing to struggle with the ball was on display at the Dubai ground as Sunrisers posted 201/6 from 20 overs. 

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 IPL 13 Jonny Bairstow David Warner
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp