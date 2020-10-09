STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: After three losses in a row, Rajasthan look for revival against in-form Delhi

Rajasthan Royals need someone to support Jofra Archer in the pace attack. All-rounder Ben Stokes will be available for selection only from the next encounter.

Published: 09th October 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals player Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Rajasthan Royals are back to their happy hunting ground in Sharjah where they take on in-form Delhi Capitals on Friday. Having started the 13th edition of the IPL with a bang, scoring two 200-plus totals, Steve Smith & Co lost their way when they moved out of Sharjah. After three consecutive losses, they are desperately looking for a win to climb up the points table.

Skipper Smith and Sanju Samson's poor returns with the bat have left their fragile middle-order cut open by the opponents early in the game. After two fifties in the first two matches, the Australian has had single-digit scores in the next three after trying to go after the bowlers from the very beginning. As has been the case for the Kerala batsman, after 74 and 85 in Sharjah, he has been dismissed by short balls in the next few innings.

Though Jos Buttler found his form -- he waged a lone battle with a 44-ball 70 -- against Mumbai Indians, it was not enough to post a victory. Against tournament favourites, Rajasthan would be looking to solve their batting woes and get back to winning ways.

As far as bowling is concerned, they have been over-reliant on Jofra Archer, who has delivered for the team. With Jaydev Unadkat struggling to find his feet, young Karthi Tyagi was handed a debut last match. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal has done decently. However, Rajasthan need someone to support Archer in the pace attack. All-rounder Ben Stokes will be available for selection only from the next encounter.

ALSO READ: The mysterious disappearance of 'mystery spinners' from IPL 2020

On the other hand, Delhi have ticked all the boxes and have matched the expectations. Their Indian core of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant have been firing in the batting. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has also chipped in with two half-centuries lower down the order.

In bowling, Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have done their job. Ravichandran Ashwin's form meant Delhi needn't fret over the absence of their key spinner Amit Mishra who has been ruled out of the tournament due to finger injury. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has kept his line and length tight to pick up four wickets in as many matches at an economy of 4.57.

Though Delhi start as favourites, Rajasthan could get back into the groove at the ground where they found success early in the tournament.

