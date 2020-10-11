CSK 'falling into a hole' if Watson, Du Plessis misfire, admits coach Stephen Fleming

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming demanded more intensity from his "ageing" team's batsmen after his team lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. The 37-run loss in Dubai was Chennai's fifth in seven matches in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

"If we don't get a good start at the top with our two overseas players, we're falling into a hole. So we're looking for positive solutions. What I'd like is a little bit more intensity through the middle overs," the coach said.

The former New Zealand captain believed that consistency from the powerful stroke makers in the side would help the team. "We've got plenty of batting, and while we're recovering pretty well, we are just ending up with too much to do at the back. So, trying to release the shackles and just allow the hitters towards the end a little bit more freedom," he said.

When questioned whether it was the most challenging period of his tenure and whether the side has a chance of making the play-offs, Fleming said, "It's getting further away if we keep playing like this. If you look at a couple of other factors, this one is an ageing team. Also, the conditions...the spinners at this stage are playing a small role but still not playing the substantial role we are used to.''

The 47-year-old said that he is looking for ways to change the style of play. "We are looking for ways to compete and change the style of play, given we have been so consistent with our selections. We are certainly scrapping...trying to find a way, it is a bit foreign and the results are showing," Fleming admitted.

He wanted more intent after the batsmen appeared to struggle against the disciplined RCB bowling. "The other point is we've chased every game and the wickets are getting slower. It's not easy, once you lose wickets. But I'd love to see more intent. It's not that you can just keep swinging. There is some challenging bowling but intent is what we're after," Fleming said.

The New Zealander said despite Ambati Rayudu and debutant N Jagadeesan getting some runs, batting remains a major concern and seems to lack a little bit of confidence. "When you play well, usually your top 3-4 batsmen get substantial score, like Virat Kohli today. Unfortunately, we're not having games where it's working for us. We're lacking a little bit of confidence,'' said Fleming.

Finally, he said paceman Deepak Chahar's performance was one of the positives from the game against RCB. "Today was a great response to a below-par performance in the last game. He responded beautifully, his challenge again is to back that up" signed off Fleming.