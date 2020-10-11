Hodge heroics to Morgan mania: Five memorable matches between Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Express News Service

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have played each other on eleven occasions and it has largely been an even affair.

The Hyderabad side have won six matches while Rajasthan have won the remaining five in what have been tightly contested affairs over the years.

We take a look at some of the memorable matches between these two sides over the years.

2013

The year 2013 could be remembered differently by these two teams. While it was the debut campaign of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, it was a season to forget for Royals after some of their players got caught up in match fixing scandals.

In the first match of the edition between these two sides, Sunrisers were thoroughly outplayed by Royals who secured an eight wicket win.

SRH managed to bounce back and in the reverse fixture at their home ground, they outplayed Royals.

The victory was crucial as they eventually managed to secure qualification for play-offs in their debut season.

SRH had a stuttering start in the match as their top order got dismissed cheaply. However, a crucial half-century by Biplab Samantray and a 23-run knock by Darren Sammy at the back end helped them get to 136/9 in 20 overs.

The bowlers did an exceptional job as Rajasthan could only get to 113. It was an important victory to keep alive their qualification hopes and they eventually managed to make it to the top four.

2013 (qualifier)

While Sunrisers were flying high and trying to make it to the final of the IPL in their debut campaign, it was Royals once again who stood in their way.

The two met in the qualifier and it was Royals who came out on top this time. Brad Hodge played a blinder of an innings to steer Royals to victory.

Royals were rattled by the spot-fixing controversy and it had disrupted their team combinations and Sunrisers looked the favourites coming into the game.

It was a closely fought match and a low scoring one. Sunrisers could only muster 132/7 with Shikhar Dhawan being their top scorer after making 33.

However, Sunrisers managed to push Royals all the way to the end and they had Hodge to thank to get them over the line.

He struck 54 from 29 balls which included a total of five sixes. The Australian finished the game off by smashing Darren Sammy for two sixes in a row from his first two balls of the 20th over.

2014

Over the years, Sunrisers have been masters of defending totals. However, back in 2014, when they took on Royals away from home, few would have predicted that they could defend a score of 134. But that's what they did and it was largely down to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Batting first, Sunrisers could manage only a score of 134 from 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan top scoring for them with 33. Rajat Bhatia was the pick of their bowlers with three wickets.

Sunrisers managed to defend that total in style as Royals folded up for a paltry 102. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up four wickets that day to seal an impressive win.

2015

This was the highest scoring game between the two sides till date. Batting first, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner gave Sunrisers a good start.

Dhawan struck a half-century to set up the foundation. Eoin Morgan walked in and started dealing in sixes. He struck 63 from 28 balls which included five sixes and four boundaries.

Rajasthan pushed them all the way thanks to Steve Smith who struck 68 from 40 deliveries. Sanju Samson and Chris Morris struck some big ones towards the end but in the end, Royals fell short by seven runs in an enthralling game.

2019

Sanju Samson had struck a remarkable hundred as he made 102 while Ajinkya Rahane made 70 as Royals posted an imposing 198/2. However, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow took the game away from them with a 100-run partnership.

A late cameo by Vijay Shankar where he smashed 35 runs from 15 balls helped Sunrisers coast to victory with an over to spare.