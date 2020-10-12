STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer says Delhi Capitals need to work on certain aspects going forward

The 25-year-old Mumbai cricketer was critical of the team's poor effort on the field.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After their five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer accepted that the four-time champions outplayed his team in all three departments. Opting to bat first, DC could only post 162/4 in 20 overs, and Iyer felt that they were 10-15 runs short. In reply, MI comfortably chased down the target as opener Quinton de Kock (53) and in-form Suryakumar Yadav (53) slammed fifties.

"I would say 10-15 short, 170-175 on the board would have looked completely different," said Iyer in the post-match conference. He also rued Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' dismissal and felt the run-out impacted his team's chances of putting a formidable total on the scoreboard.

"We really missed out when Stoinis got out, he was hitting the ball really well and also seeing the ball like a football. That was the main error we made and something that we really need to work on."

The 25-year-old Mumbai cricketer was critical of the team's poor effort on the field. "Apart from that, the effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few misfields and dropped catches as well. Overall, they outplayed us in all the departments," he said.

Iyer said they need to work on certain aspects of the game going forward. "I thought the spinners were bowling well as the ball was coming on to the bat, it wasn't stopping as it was in the first innings. If we could squeeze in two more wickets after the powerplay, we would have been on top. It is really important for us not to take any team lightly and be positive in our approach."

Delhi Capitals next play Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

