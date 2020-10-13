STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: RCB's silent performer Washington Sundar is unsung hero of the powerplay

Washington's approach has been simple. He does not have many variations, but makes up for that with smart line, length and thinking. The 21-year-old hardly bowls a loose delivery.

Washington Sundar of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the first half of IPL 2020 was a Hollywood movie, Washington Sundar would have been a serious contender for the best supporting role. The Royal Challengers Bangalore off-spinner has just five scalps, but his contribution in the powerplay overs has been pivotal to the team's good showing so far.

Sample these numbers: He has just conceded three fours in 11 overs of powerplay bowling and gone at 4.5 runs per over during the period, which is incredible considering that batsmen are looking to take advantage of the fielding restrictions. Of the 66 deliveries, 27 were dots.

Keeping him for the period after the powerplay in the first two games, Virat Kohli introduced Washington in the second over against Mumbai Indians. He dismissed Rohit Sharma and conceded seven in his first three overs. His overall figures read 4-0-12-1. Even Ravi Shastri praised his performance, hailing it as the ‘best IPL 2020 performance so far’. These numbers were indeed special in a match that saw 402 runs scored.

Ever since, the Tamil Nadu player has been a miser in the first six. His figures in the next four matches in this period have been — 2-0-12-0, 3-0-17-0, 2-0-11-2, 1-0-3-0.

Like he said after Monday's match, Washington's approach has been simple. He does not have many variations, but makes up for that with smart line, length and thinking. The 21-year-old hardly bowls a loose delivery. More or less, he sticks to bowling stump-to-stump from a low trajectory. No wonder then, that two of his five victims were bowled.

“He is not giving any room to the batsmen. He is tucking them up and not allowing them to free their arms. Plus, with his speed, he is making life difficult for batsmen,” former spinner Maninder Singh told The New Indian Express. Washington is not known to give the ball air and Maninder sees a reason for it. “The format is such where batsmen are always going to take a chance, even if a bowler is bowling tight, like what Sundar is doing. If batsmen are taking risks, why should spinners take that chance?”

After a string of consistent performances, there is an air of confidence in Washington's bowling. And his good showing is not limited to the powerplay. He has answered his captain’s call whenever the need arose. For instance, he had to bowl to the likes of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik in Sharjah after the first six. It was going to be a big test, considering the size of the ground, but he stood up to the challenge. He took two wickets and gave away 17 runs in three overs.

Overall, Washington has the best economy rate (4.50) for bowlers who have played more than three matches this IPL. Maninder is impressed also with his positive attitude. “I enjoy seeing him bowl. He is staying positive and you see his facial expressions! He is calm and knows what he is doing. He is not flabbergasted by the thought that it is 20 overs and only four overs to bowl. Sundar, you see, always bowls with a big heart,” said Maninder, who added that the backing of Kohli has also helped the youngster.

