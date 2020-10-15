IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB preview: Bangalore eager to make up for batting failure in their last loss to Punjab

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will this be Royal Challengers Bangalore year? It is very early to answer such questions midway IPL 2020, but they have shown signs of a much better unit, compared to the recent editions. More importantly, they have produced positive results in the first round of the IPL. They are currently third on the points table, with five wins from seven matches. Virat Kohli’s men will be eager to make that six when they meet Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Thursday.

If Bangalore comes into this fixture with impressive wins under their belt, Punjab has lost their last four. In fact, they have lost matches from a winning position, including their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. It is such things, which has hurt the franchise the most. However, they can take some inspiration from their last clash against Bangalore, who were outplayed in all departments. Punjab won by 97 runs.

Ever since, things have changed, including the batting surface in Sharjah, which is not a flat deck. Bangalore have already got a taste of that surface, while KL Rahul and his men will have to adapt. The biggest problem for Punjab has been their over-dependency on KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who have been brilliant with the bat. To some extent, Nicholas Pooran has also been amongst the runs.

Besides the trio, none have delivered and with Chris Gayle having recovered from a stomach bug, the southpaw’s inclusion looks set. In all likelihood, Glenn Maxwell, who has 11 not out as his highest in seven matches, should make way for the Universe Boss. That could also mean Agarwal batting at number three and Pooran at four. That would be some batting line-up.

Bangalore have a strong top four too, which includes Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Kohli, and AB de Villiers. All of them have played some match-winning knocks in the tournament. They will be in an advantageous position, considering Finch and ABD had a good night in the middle of Sharjah. The quartet will be eager to make up for their batting failure in their last loss to Punjab.

There has never been a doubt in their batting department. It is their bowling, which has always been a concern. But, their bowlers have also come into the party in their last two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata. If Chris Morris and Navdeep Saini have impressed with their medium pace, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been top class with their spin bowling.

Things are not looking too great for Punjab bowlers, who will have to bowl against some in-form Bangalore batsmen. More than that, it is also about the confidence level of their bowlers, who have conceded more than 180 runs in four of their last five games. Their death bowling is a concern too.

They looked a better bowling unit against Kolkata with the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi bowling in the right areas. Besides the duo, the likes of Mohammed Shami has to lead his team from the front to ensure Punjab bounces back in the tournament.