STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB preview: Bangalore eager to make up for batting failure in their last loss to Punjab

The biggest problem for Punjab has been their over-dependency on KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who have been brilliant with the bat.

Published: 15th October 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul

Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs off just 69 balls and then bowlers bundled out RCB on just 109 runs in their last clash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will this be Royal Challengers Bangalore year? It is very early to answer such questions midway IPL 2020, but they have shown signs of a much better unit, compared to the recent editions. More importantly, they have produced positive results in the first round of the IPL. They are currently third on the points table, with five wins from seven matches. Virat Kohli’s men will be eager to make that six when they meet Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Thursday.

If Bangalore comes into this fixture with impressive wins under their belt, Punjab has lost their last four. In fact, they have lost matches from a winning position, including their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. It is such things, which has hurt the franchise the most. However, they can take some inspiration from their last clash against Bangalore, who were outplayed in all departments. Punjab won by 97 runs.

Ever since, things have changed, including the batting surface in Sharjah, which is not a flat deck. Bangalore have already got a taste of that surface, while KL Rahul and his men will have to adapt. The biggest problem for Punjab has been their over-dependency on KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who have been brilliant with the bat. To some extent, Nicholas Pooran has also been amongst the runs.

Besides the trio, none have delivered and with Chris Gayle having recovered from a stomach bug, the southpaw’s inclusion looks set. In all likelihood, Glenn Maxwell, who has 11 not out as his highest in seven matches, should make way for the Universe Boss. That could also mean Agarwal batting at number three and Pooran at four. That would be some batting line-up.

Bangalore have a strong top four too, which includes Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Kohli, and AB de Villiers. All of them have played some match-winning knocks in the tournament. They will be in an advantageous position, considering Finch and ABD had a good night in the middle of Sharjah. The quartet will be eager to make up for their batting failure in their last loss to Punjab.

There has never been a doubt in their batting department. It is their bowling, which has always been a concern. But, their bowlers have also come into the party in their last two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata. If Chris Morris and Navdeep Saini have impressed with their medium pace, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been top class with their spin bowling.

Things are not looking too great for Punjab bowlers, who will have to bowl against some in-form Bangalore batsmen. More than that, it is also about the confidence level of their bowlers, who have conceded more than 180 runs in four of their last five games. Their death bowling is a concern too. 

They looked a better bowling unit against Kolkata with the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi bowling in the right areas. Besides the duo, the likes of Mohammed Shami has to lead his team from the front to ensure Punjab bounces back in the tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KXIP vs RCB KXIP vs RCB preview IPL 2020 Virat Kohli KL Rahul Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp