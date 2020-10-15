STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thrifty Washington Sundar aims to win games for RCB with bat

After having played an integral role with the ball, Sundar wants to contribute with the bat.

Published: 15th October 2020 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Washington Sundar of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

Washington Sundar of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the seven matches so far, Royal Challengers Bangalore's top four, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, have collectively faced 666 balls. It also means that the middle-lower order has not been tested much. Even if they got a chance, it has been at the fag end or in a pressure situation.

All-rounders like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar have faced 56 and 48 balls respectively. And after recovering from a side strain, Chris Morris, who has played the last two games, is yet to bat.  

Other players have not had a big role to play with the bat. But, if and when big players fail, it is imperative that the likes of Washington and Dube rise to the occasion. It is going to be a big test as their IPL batting record isn't all that great, with Dube’s average being 19.83 from 11 matches while Washington's 14.66 from 28. 

The Tamil Nadu man is aware of it and spent some hours at the nets in the last few months. After having played an integral role with the ball, he wants to contribute with the bat. “Definitely, I would love to win a game for RCB with the bat. I have been working hard on that, especially during lockdown and after going to Dubai," he said during a virtual press conference. They will next face Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Thursday.  

Even if he fails with the bat, it will be difficult to point fingers towards him, such has been his performance with the ball. He has been the standout performer with the ball in the powerplay, where batsmen have not been able to score runs off him. His clever line and length, mixed with good speed, has helped him dominate batsmen during one of the most difficult periods in the shortest format.  

The 21-year-old has just conceded 50 runs in 11 overs of powerplay. Washington, who relishes the challenge of bowling in the powerplay, works hard at the nets and plans out different powerplay scenarios to prepare for the first six over period. 

“For example, if I bowl 30 minutes at the nets, I will bowl 20-25 minutes in powerplay scenarios. I will tell the batsman what the field is going to be like. I will also think as to where I will bowl in the powerplay. Five to ten minutes, I will give myself the time to bowl in the back end,” said the off-spinner.

“It (bowling in powerplay) is a lot to do with clarity. You should know what you're supposed to do and the process that you have to follow. The fact that Virat has so much confidence in me and has thrown balls at me in the powerplay and the tough periods of the game, I'm really happy.”   

Washington has come for praise from several quarters due to his accurate and intelligent bowling. He has played limited overs cricket for India (one ODI and 23 T20Is), and has dreams of playing for India regularly in all formats. “Definitely, it is a dream to play for India in all formats, but I want to keep things simple and that is something which has worked for me,” he added.  

