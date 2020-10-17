IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals ready for tough RCB test

Express News Service By

ServiceThe Indian Premier League 2020 has moved into the second half of the competition, where the race for top four hots up. If some teams have delivered to find themselves on the top half of the table, some are struggling with consistency in the 13th edition. The Rajasthan Royals, who lie on seventh place, fall in the latter category.

One expected Rajasthan to do much better as they were off the blocks quickly, with two back-to-back wins. But, they have registered a single victory in their last six games, which does not augur well as they prepare to face a well-settled Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Saturday. After suffering a loss to Bangalore earlier in the tournament, Rajasthan will be eager to avoid the double.

The problem for Rajasthan has been their batting. No one has shown any kind of consistency. Initially, Sanju Samson impressed, but he has lacked colour in the last few matches. The same can be said for skipper Steve Smith, who has five single-digit scores in the last six games.

The problem does not end there. Robin Uthappa has been a failure and it would not come as a surprise if Yashasvi Jaiswal gets another chance at the top and Ben Stokes, who has opened for them in the last two, bats at five, meaning an experienced hand at the middle order. It would make sense for a team, which depends on Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag to finish off games.

However, their bowling has been a tad better, especially Jofra Archer, who has been brilliant, scalping 12 wickets at an economy of 6.5. They also have the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and spinners in the form of Shreyas Gopal and Tewatia. The Englishman feels it is time for the team to deliver collectively.

“I think there are wins out there and we just as a team need to go out there and get those wins. We’ve had some good performances this year, now we just need to get together and do well collectively in the coming games. We’ve been in this situation and before and have come back from this, so we’re not panicking about this, we know it can be done and I believe in this team to do it,” said Archer, who will have to be on top of his game once again against a strong Bangalore batting line-up.

Bangalore would be keen to get things back on track after their loss to Kings XI Punjab. The decision to send Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead of Ab de Villiers did not work and one can safely say they will not demote him again, irrespective of the situation.

Besides the South African, Bangalore have been blessed with some top-class players, including Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli. Someone or the other has always stood up to be delivered and counted. It is such collective responsibility that has put them on good stead with five wins.

Also, the bowlers, who have always come under severe criticism, have come to the forefront, helping win matches. The inclusion of Chris Morris after recovering from side strain has been a welcome addition. And throw in Navdeep Saini, their pace unit is impressive and with spinners like Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal, they are comfortably placed. With it being a day game, the spinners could come into the action even more.



