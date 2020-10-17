STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals ready for tough RCB test

After suffering a loss to Bangalore earlier in the tournament, Rajasthan will be eager to avoid the double. 

Published: 17th October 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals player Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals player Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai. (Photo | PTI)

ServiceThe Indian Premier League 2020 has moved into the second half of the competition, where the race for top four hots up. If some teams have delivered to find themselves on the top half of the table, some are struggling with consistency in the 13th edition. The Rajasthan Royals, who lie on seventh place, fall in the latter category.

One expected Rajasthan to do much better as they were off the blocks quickly, with two back-to-back wins. But, they have registered a single victory in their last six games, which does not augur well as they prepare to face a well-settled Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Saturday. After suffering a loss to Bangalore earlier in the tournament, Rajasthan will be eager to avoid the double. 

The problem for Rajasthan has been their batting. No one has shown any kind of consistency. Initially, Sanju Samson impressed, but he has lacked colour in the last few matches. The same can be said for skipper Steve Smith, who has five single-digit scores in the last six games. 

The problem does not end there. Robin Uthappa has been a failure and it would not come as a surprise if Yashasvi Jaiswal gets another chance at the top and Ben Stokes, who has opened for them in the last two, bats at five, meaning an experienced hand at the middle order. It would make sense for a team, which depends on Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag to finish off games. 

However, their bowling has been a tad better, especially Jofra Archer, who has been brilliant, scalping 12 wickets at an economy of 6.5. They also have the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and spinners  in the form of Shreyas Gopal and Tewatia.  The Englishman feels it is time for the team to deliver collectively.

 “I think there are wins out there and we just as a team need to go out there and get those wins. We’ve had some good performances this year, now we just need to get together and do well collectively in the coming games. We’ve been in this situation and before and have come back from this, so we’re not panicking about this, we know it can be done and I believe in this team to do it,” said Archer, who will have to be on top of his game once again against a strong Bangalore batting line-up.

Bangalore would be keen to get things back on track after their loss to Kings XI Punjab. The decision to send Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead of Ab de Villiers did not work and one can safely say they will not demote him again, irrespective of the situation.

Besides the South African, Bangalore have been blessed with some top-class players, including Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli. Someone or the other has always stood up to be delivered and counted. It is such collective responsibility that has put them on good stead with five wins. 

Also, the bowlers, who have always come under severe criticism, have come to the forefront, helping win matches. The inclusion of Chris Morris after recovering from side strain has been a welcome addition. And throw in Navdeep Saini, their pace unit is impressive and with spinners like Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal, they are comfortably placed. With it being a day game, the spinners could come into the action even more. 


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RCB vs RR RR vs RCB Sanju Samson IPL IPL 2020 Virat Kohli Rahul Tewatia Steve Smith RCB Rajasthan Royals
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp